‘A real concern’: Former England skipper slams South Africa after series whitewash

South Africa’s 0-3 drubbing at the hands of India in the three-match Test series has not gone down well with former England skipper Michael Vaughan who said that the current Proteas lineup was a real concern for the game.

Vaughan also vouched for former South Africa wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher as the coach of the side. He even put forward the names of former Proteas legends like Graeme Smith and Jacques Kallis to take up a coaching position in the team.

“This South African Test team is a real concern for the game. The game needs South Africa to be strong. Time for @markb46 to take over .. also why wouldn’t you use @GraemeSmith49 & @jacqueskallis75 in some capacity .. #INDvsSA,” Vaughan tweeted.

This South African Test team is a real concern for the game .. The game needs South Africa to be strong .. Time for @markb46 to take over .. also why wouldn’t you use @GraemeSmith49 & @jacqueskallis75 is some capacity .. #INDvsSA — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 22, 2019

South Africa was not able to last for long on day four of the third and final Test of the series.

Resuming the day at 132/8, South Africa managed to last just twelve balls as spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem scalped the last two wickets of Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

With this, India came away with the first-ever series whitewash against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma was declared the Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

Sharma scored 529 runs in the three-match series and he broke several records in the entire series. He broke West Indies’ cricketer Shimron Hetmyer’s record of hitting the most number of sixes in a bilateral Test series.

He also became the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to register three or more centuries in a three-match Test series.

India is now at the top of the World Test Championship with 240 points from six matches. The rest of the eight teams have combined 232 points.

The team will next take on Bangladesh in three T20Is and two Tests. The first T20I will be played on November 3 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

