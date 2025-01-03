‘A senior member offered credit card to buy drinks…’: Story behind Team India's disintegration in Australia

The Indian team did not disintegrate after the loss in the fourth Test in Melbourne. The tension was there right from the onset of their arrival in Australia in November. Even a victory for the ages in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth could not bring them together. At a time when the rift between captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir appears to be at an all-time high, with Rohit "opting to rest" from the series-deciding fifth and final Test in Sydney, a report in The Australian claimed that the Indian team had not been together for a long time now. India's Rohit Sharma with teammates(AFP)

After being bowled out for 150 in the first innings, Captain Jasprit Bumrah - he was leading India as Rohit was out on paternity leave - produced a fast-bowling display to behold to bring India back in the contest. Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli then stood tall with the bat in the second innings as India registered their biggest overseas win (in terms of runs) by 295 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

A come-from-behind victory that should have been more than enough to lift any visiting team reportedly did little to bring the Indian side together. There were no celebrations. In fact, the team did not even step out to have drinks or meals together.

"They didn’t hang around in the dressing room to have a drink or even step out for a meal together. Instead, they broke up into little groups and went their separate ways. The closest they came to it was a bunch of them, around seven or eight including a couple of the assistant coaches, going to Nobu, the high-end Japanese restaurant chain, for dinner," the report claimed.

Gambhir was in his hotel, a few payers were spotted in small groups

The report added that Gambhir chose to stay confined to his hotel room while the players were spotted in small groups. Seeing the players in a docile mood even after a magnificent victory, a senior support staff member even offered his credit card to buy drinks for the entire team, but that failed.

"The head coach, Gautam Gambhir, spent it having a quiet Indian meal with his family. Some of the other youngsters were spotted later at night floating around Hay Street.

"This is despite a senior member of the support staff having offered his own credit card to buy some drinks for the team so that they could stick together to revel in what they’d achieved. As he would tell me later, none of the players were really interested. They all had their own plans," the report added.

It all went downhill for India on the cricket field after the Perth Test. They were beaten by 10 wickets in the pink-ball day-night Test. The situation could have been the same in the third Test in Brisbane if the rain hadn't saved India. Things came to a boil at the MCG when India lost seven wickets in just 20.4 overs in the final session of Day 5 to lose the match. Coach Gambhir had an "honest conversation" with some members of the side and let them know that performance is the only parameter to demand a place in the Indian side.

The result? Captain Rohit Sharma decided to sit out. Rohit made the call after scoring 31 runs in five innings across three Tests. 2024 turned out to be the least productive year for Rohit in Test cricket as he collected 619 runs in 26 innings across 14 matches averaging 24.76.