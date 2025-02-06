A tale of talent, tenacity, triumph: SA20’s remarkable journey to 100 games

- By Graeme Smith League Commissioner Graeme Smith(SA20)

Cricket in South Africa has been a tale of our country’s unyielding spirit, and we have always been proud of the resilience, character and tenacity that has been a hallmark of our players. As someone who had the privilege of leading the Proteas during what many consider our ‘golden era,’ I have witnessed first-hand the highs and lows of this great game in our nation. The years following the retirements of legends like Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, and Dale Steyn, among others, ushered in a period of challenges that tested our collective cricketing calibre, both on and off the field.

We struggled to fill the void, and the results showed it. Nevertheless, today, I stand proud to say that South African cricket isn’t just back—it’s thriving, it’s electrifying, and the energy is palpable. Moreover, I can proudly say that SA20 has played a key role in this resurgence.

When I was offered the role of League Commissioner for the SA20, launched in January 2023, it was to be part of the mission with Cricket South Africa to reignite the spirit that South Africa is renowned for. Another objective was to create a platform for young talent to shine, and to bring the world’s attention back to our shores – all these piqued my interest. I knew right then, that this was exactly what South Africa needed to bring back its rich cricket heritage.

Now, as the league approaches its 100th game, in Season 3, it is clear that this vision is slowly fructifying into a reality. The SA20, has not only unearthed gems, but has also played a major role in revitalizing our national teams across all formats.

The vision

One of the most exciting aspects has been its ability to give young talent a platform to showcase their skills. . Players like Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, these players have become household names in South Africa thanks to their performances in the competition. But it’s not just the batters who have shone. The SA20 has also provided a platform for bowlers like Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla and 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka to showcase their skills on a global stage. Coetzee’s raw pace and Jansen’s all-round abilities have been key in South Africa’s recent successes, whereas young Kwena Maphaka has not only impressed in the SA20, but has even gone on to represent the Proteas on the international stage across all three formats.

The SA20 has not only captured the imagination of South African fans, but has also been warmly received globally. In India, the league has found a massive audience, with fans tuning in to watch their favourite stars and emerging talents. Having Dinesh Karthik, the first Indian player to feature in the league, justifies that this league is second only to the IPL in terms of competition and quality highlights the remarkable progress made over the past three years. Adding to that, the presence of IPL franchises as owners of SA20 teams has further strengthened the connection between the two cricketing powerhouses.

In the UK and Australia, the league has been praised for its high-quality cricket and competitive spirit. The involvement of international stars and world-class players like Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson, among others, has added to the league’s appeal, making it truly a major cricket event in the sporting calendar.

As we celebrate the milestone of 100 SA20 games, it’s impossible not to feel a sense of pride and optimism for the future. The league has not only brought back the buzz to South African cricket but has also laid the foundation for sustained success. The pipeline of talent is stronger than ever, and the lessons learned from the SA20 are being carried forward into international cricket. The journey hasn’t been easy, but the resilience and determination that define South African cricket have once again come to the fore.

To the fans who have stood by us through thick and thin, to the players who have embraced the challenge, and to everyone who has contributed to this success —thank you. As we celebrate 100 games of the SA20, it is a moment to reflect on the journey we have had. Much like the vibrant colours of South Africa, the energy and passion of this league will always shine bright, uniting us in positivity and spirit for many more seasons to come. I could not be more excited to see where this journey takes us.