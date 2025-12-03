A week before his death, Robin Smith confessed ‘I wish I’d spoken to my friends’; said ‘sharing problems not a burden’

Exactly a week ago, Robin Smith, 62, made a short trip from his residence in South Perth to Lilac Hill at the invitation of Andrew Flintoff, where the Ben Stokes-led England team were playing their warm-up game ahead of the Ashes in Australia. Possessing the same charisma that made him one of the most watchable batters of the 90s, the South Africa-born former England star, sporting his trademark shades, addressed the squad, speaking about batting and the mental struggles that had weighed him down. Former England cricketer, Robin Smith passed away, aged 62

A few days later, he made an appearance at Optus Stadium in Perth, where he spoke openly about his recovery after a prolonged battle with alcoholism.

On Monday, Smith died unexpectedly in his apartment in Perth. The cause of death is unknown.

In what turned out to be his final interview, with the Daily Mail during his visit to Lilac Hill, Smith reflected on a wide range of subjects: his halcyon days in cricket, his Ashes memories, the current England squad, and his long, painful battle with mental health.

Smith played 62 Test matches for England between 1988 and 1996, scoring 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67 with nine centuries. Three of those hundreds came against his favourite opposition, the West Indies, against whom he famously unleashed his signature front-foot square cut during the 1990 tour. He also featured in 71 ODIs, scoring 2,419 runs at 39.01, including four centuries. His most iconic innings came at Edgbaston in 1993, an unbeaten 167 off 163 balls against Australia, a record England ODI score that stood for 23 years until Alex Hales surpassed it in 2016.

Smith had revealed that his mental health struggles began after he was dropped from the England team despite averaging nearly 45 in his last 13 Tests. “If I’m going to be really honest, yeah, it did deteriorate then,” he said. “Just seeing guys, who I loved, coming through and taking my place, John Crawley or Mark Ramprakash or Hicky (Graeme Hick), and these guys were averaging 28, 29, 30…”

At the same time, his battle with alcoholism intensified. He was often accompanied in his act by Mike Procter, his former Natal captain, and the legendary Ian Botham, but after retirement, the addiction spiralled out of control. He had spent his last seven months in hospital battling cirrhosis of the liver.

“My brother Chris and son Harrison were called in by doctors and told I had a five per cent chance of walking out. So it’s amazing that I’m here talking to you. Drinking a bottle of vodka a day for 12 years obviously didn’t do the liver much good, but I went on a strict diet, and I’ve got to be really careful,” he said.

Back in his playing days, Smith was known as “Judgie” because his hairstyle resembled a lawyer’s wig. But behind the light-hearted nickname and public persona, he was battling severe personal demons, coming close to taking his own life twice. In his final years, he spoke candidly about mental health and urged others to seek help rather than suffer in silence.

“It was always really difficult, because people know Judgie as Judgie, and I’m Robin. Robin Smith. I’ve always been very quiet, reserved, shy. I speak a little bit now publicly about mental health, and I was very, very close twice, within minutes, to finishing my life. I wish I’d spoken to my friends. I didn’t want to burden them, but I should have reached out. Anyone who thinks they might be a burden, they’re absolutely not. You’ve just got to be open and be yourself. And now I’m Robin, back to being shy,” he said.