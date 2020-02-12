‘AB de Villers understands him, Virat showed confidence’: The making of KL Rahul 2.0 explained

cricket

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 14:20 IST

Nothing worked for Team India in the ODI series against New Zealand - Virat Kohli’s team could n’t chase 274 and couldn’t defend 347 and 296. They were blanked by the hosts and there were plenty of questions which need honest introspection. However, one of the biggest positives for India was the form of KL Rahul and his measured approach in the middle order as well as the calmness he exuded with the gloves on. What started off as an experiment could well have given India a solid option in the middle order - KL Rahul ended the tour with a superb century. “He was always a wicket-keeper. Wicketkeeping for India has come as a blessing in disguise for him. As a wicketkeeper you have to keep vigil on all 300 deliveries behind the wickets. Wicketkeeping has helped him in his batting,” Samuel Jayaraj, his childhood coach, told Times of India.

“When he was a kid, I used to ask him to keep the wickets. Wicketkeeping helps you with concentration. You only watch the ball and then move your hands and feet accordingly. That’s how Rahul has become a good batsman,” the coach further added.

The coach also revealed that Rahul spoke with a number of cricketers and aimed to imbibe their ethos and gameplan into his repertoire. The right-hander spoke with Kohli and also with AB de Villiers to understand his own game and as per the coach, worked very hard to make himself fit and firing for all possible scenarios.

“He (KL Rahul) spoke with a number of cricketers. He spoke with AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Virat spoke with him and motivated him. Apart from ABD and Virat, some more former cricketers spoke with him. But I would give the credit to ABD and Virat. ABD understands him better because he is also a wicketkeeper-batsman. Virat showed confidence in him. Virat knew how talented Rahul is. Watch KL’s stance closely, it is very very balanced. He looks calm before the ball reaches him. That’s one of the changes he has brought into his game,” he added.