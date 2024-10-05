De Villiers 'laughs off' 'Rohit Sharma to RCB' possibility days after Kaif's remark: 'Will be bigger than Hardik...'

A lot many teams will be in search of a new captain in the upcoming mega auction for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With Faf du Plessis having turned 40 in July, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is rumoured to be among those franchises, with a few media reports even indicating that they are interested in getting back KL Rahul from Lucknow Super Giants. However, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, in a rather out-of-the-blue suggestion, urged RCB to rope in Rohit Sharma as the captain in the wake of his reported fallout with Mumbai Indians. However, former Bengaluru legend AB de Villiers laughed off the idea. AB de Villiers has his say on Rohit Sharma's possible move to RCB

There have long been speculations that Rohit could leave MI ahead of the auction, which even sparked reports that the likes of Punjab Kings and LSG have already shown interest in roping in the T20 World Cup-winning skipper. However, Kaif, in a conversation with Star Sports last week, reckoned that RCB should make the most of the Rohit situation and convince him to lead the side. The veteran Indian felt that Rohit's addition to the RCB squad could finally end their long-standing IPL trophy drought.

"RCB should take that chance, 100 per cent, by hook or by crook, they must convince him to take up captaincy. Rohit knows very well how to form an XI so RCB will have the advantage if he is picked and probably their trophy drought could also end," he added.

‘There is 0.1 per cent chance’

On Saturday, during a Q&A session with fans on his YouTube channel, de Villiers laughed off the idea of Rohit moving to RCB and reckoned that there was only 0/1 per cent chance of that happening.

“I almost laughed at the Rohit comment. That will be quite a story if Rohit moves from Mumbai Indians to RCB. Wow! Imagine the headlines. It will be bigger than Hardik Pandya's move. He moved from Gujarat Titans back to Mumbai, which although wasn't big a surprise. But if Rohit moves from Mumbai to join his rivals in RCB...oh my god! I don't think there is an option there. I don't see a possibility of MI leaving Rohit. I will give that zero or 0.1 per cent chance,” he said.

The former South Africa captain also backed Faf to continue as the leader and reckoned that Virat Kohli will back the idea.

“Age is just a number, guys. I don't see why his turning 40 would be an issue. He has been there for a few seasons, and the players are used to him. I understand there has been pressure on him because he hasn't won the trophy for RCB, but he has been exceptional as a player. I think Virat will back him with all his experience,” he added.