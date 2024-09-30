RCB told to 'convince Rohit Sharma' for IPL captaincy as epic Kohli union speculated: 'They are already calling him...'

The BCCI may have announced the regulations for the upcoming IPL mega auction with a major twist about the retention slabs for the players and the use of Right-To-Match cards, but it served as a head-scratcher for Mumbai Indians, who are spoilt for choices. One of the major questions on their retention list pertains to the future of former captain Rohit Sharma in the franchise. Will MI retain Rohit? Will the India captain want to continue his career at Mumbai? India's captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate a wicket during the 2nd ODI match against Sri Lanka(BCCI-X)

Amid the rumours around his future, which began after he was shockingly removed as the captain of Mumbai Indians last December, with the franchise naming Hardik Pandya as his replacement, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, in conversation with Star Sports, insisted that Rohit should only feature in the IPL as a captain. With MI unbale to offer that role, the ex-India batter wants Rohit to leave the franchise.

"Rohit Sharma should only play as a captain. He is such a big player and recently led India to T20 World Cup win. He will surely have offers. I know because people must have been ringing him up with offers. But I feel he should only take up the captaincy role in whichever franchise he goes. And Rohit Sharma should leave. He has just 2-3 years left in his IPL career, and those years should be spent as a captain because of what he can do on the field; very few people have that ability," he said.

Rohit Sharma to unite with Virat Kohli in RCB?

Amid speculations of Rohit and MI parting ways ahead of the auction in November, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings emerged as the two likely destinations for the T20 World Cup-winning skipper, given that both the franchises will be in search of a captain during the auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals are also teams that will need a new leader for the 2025 IPL season.

However, Kaif backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the race and he urged the franchise to convince Rohit to lead their side in IPL 2025. The veteran Indian felt that Rohit's addition to the RCB squad could finally end their long-standing IPL trophy drought.

"RCB should take that chance, 100 per cent, by hook or by crook, they must convince him to take up captaincy. Rohit knows very well how to form an XI so RCB will have the advantage if he is picked and probably their trophy drought could also end," he added.

RCB were led by Faf Du Plessis in the last three seasons, but with age not by his side, a media report in July had indicated that the franchise are in search of an Indian option to lead the side. While KL Rahul emerged as a likely option amid the uncertainty over his future at the Lucknow Super Giants, there are also speculations that RCB might ask Virat Kohli to once again take over the role since his stepped down from leadership in 2021.