AB de Villiers slams India's stand of not accepting Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: 'Politics should stay aside'

AB de Villiers has expressed his views on the chaotic scenes that followed India’s Asia Cup 2025 win. The South African legend demanded a clean separation between sports and geopolitics. While speaking on his weekly #360 on YouTube, ABD addressed India’s refusal to accept the trophy from the Asia Cricket Council President and the awkward ceremony that ensued. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers shared his take on the WTC format.(PTI)

During the entire tournament, there was a visible hostility in the interaction between the Indian and Pakistani players. No handshakes, needle on the field, and a continuing standoff over medals and silverware have left the game itself fighting for space in the headlines. De Villiers’ interpretation of the incident, equal parts blunt and protective of the players, tries to recent the conversation on cricket’s core.

ABD’s take on the trophy-night awkwardness

De Villiers did not shy away from the optics of the presentation. While speaking about the incident, he said, “Team India sort of weren’t happy with who was handing out the trophy. I don’t feel that belongs in sports. Politics should stay aside. Sport is one thing, and it should be celebrated for what it is. Quite sad to see that, but hopefully they sort things out in the future. It does put the sport, the players, the sportsmen, the cricketers in a very tough position, and that’s what I hate to see. It was quite awkward there at the end.”

His point was simple: the off-field hostilities should not affect the dynamics on the field or anything around it. By refusing to conflate the ceremony with diplomacy, ABD framed the episode as an avoidable distraction that shifted the spotlight from the champions and their on-field brilliance.

ABD praising India

Even as he called out the spectacle around the trophy presentation, AB de Villiers did not forget to praise India for their performance. “Let us focus on what’s most important (the cricket itself). India are looking really, really strong. Building up to that T20 World Cup. Remember, it’s not too far away. And they look like they’ve got a lot of talent, and they play the big moments well. So fantastic,” said de Villiers.

For a player of ABD’s stature, the analysis sits perfectly. The legend knows the importance of big moments and performing well in clutch situations. The fact that he feels India know how to do the most important thing right with a marquee tournament loading soon, is heartening and telling.