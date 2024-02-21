AB de Villiers trends in India after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with baby Akaay

As soon as Virat Kohli announced the news of becoming a father for the second time, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers started trending on X (formerly Twitter). The ones following updates on Kohli were not surprised. After all, de Villiers was the first to officially reveal the reason behind Kohli's absence from the India vs England Test series. During a session on his YouTube channel, the legendary South African cricketer had said the personal reason which kept Kohli out of the entire five-match Test series against England was the pregnancy of his wife Anushka Sharma. AB de Villiers (R) with Virat Kohli(ANI)

The news spread like wildfire. Perhaps de Villiers himself would not have imagined the impact his seemingly harmless reply to a fan query could generate. Above all, it made all of Kohli's efforts to keep the news under wraps futile. De Villiers, Kohli's long-time friend and former teammate at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), retracted the statement and issued a public apology a few days later.

The AB de Villiers trend after Kohli and Anushka announce Akaay's arrival

"My friend Virat Kohli is still not available. I cry out to everybody to give him the privacy that he deserves. Family comes first. No one knows what exactly is going on. I am asking all of us to respect that. I did bit of a blunder in my previous show and I apologise to the Kohli family for that," he said on his YouTube channel.

"Just not nice. I shared information that was not confirmed at all so. I am begging everyone out there to respect him and his family and his private time. Hopefully, we will see Virat back, happy and scoring runs. Like he always does."

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome baby Akaay

However, Kohli on Tuesday evening, dropped a post on Instagram to announce that he and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15. Kohli and Anushka are already parents of a three-year-old daughter Vamika.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!," Kohli informed. "We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

Kohli had initially opted out of the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England, citing personal reasons. He later withdrew from the last three Tests also.

He was last seen in action in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town in January, which India won by seven wickets. He had made 46 and 12 in the two innings.

India are leading the five-match Test series against England 2-1.