Abhishek Nayar elated to work with UP Warriorz during off season training camp

The UP Warriorz are conducting an off-season training camp in Bengaluru to regroup and take stock ahead of the busy cricket calendar. Bengaluru’s Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio will be the home for the Indian contingent, part of the UP Warriorz Squad that finished third in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). Abhishek Nayar

The Off-season training camp will be held under the supervision of UP Warriorz’s Head Coach Jon Lewis, Kolkata Knight Riders Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar, Assistant Coach Anju Jain and Mentor Lisa Sthalekar. The camp commenced on July 31, 2023, in Bengaluru, and will continue till August 10, 2023.

The former Indian all-rounder, Nayar spoke with elation about being part of the UP Warriorz off-season training camp. He said, “I have been tracking the progress of Women’s Cricket in India over the past few seasons and am now excited to work with the players from the UP Warriorz squad, especially brilliant young players like Parshavi Chopra, Yashasri, and Shweta Sehrawat who have already showcased their immense potential.”

Nayar, who has worked closely with the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi etc, and has had a massive impact on their progress added, “The camp also presents me with an excellent opportunity to interact with senior women’s players like Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad to understand their psyche and motivations that allow them to perform at an elite level.”

He explained how the camp will allow the players to understand each other’s playing style better and help them adapt better to tough in-game situations, Nayar said, “The camp will allow the team to bond on and off the field, in turn become a more cohesive unit. I believe physical conditioning and skills go hand in hand and the UP Warriorz management have done a fantastic job in putting the two together during this camp.”

The Hyderabad-born former left-hand batter talked about working alongside the UP Warriorz’s coaching staff for the Off-season training camp as he said, “It is always good to work with different coaches from across the world as it promotes cross-learning. Jon (Lewis), Anju (Jain) and, Lisa (Sthalekar) have helped me understand the nuances of Women’s cricket a little better and I hope to continue assisting them to help the players realise their true potential.”

Nayar, who played for the Mumbai Indians in the first-ever edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), talked about how the WPL will transform the women’s game not only in the country but globally. Nayar said, “The IPL transformed the game on a global level by packaging itself as the most exciting league in the world. WPL possesses the same potential and will provide a much-needed platform for women’s cricket in India. The league has also helped shine the spotlight on the country's women’s game, allowing female cricketers to become household names.”

The 39-year-old coach signed off by talking about the impact of the WPL on the women’s game in the country. Nayar said, “I am sure the league will help the nation to find future superstars and greatly broaden the talent pool of women’s cricket in India, in turn allowing our national team to fight for the biggest trophies in the game in the coming years.”