Abhishek Porel destroys Harshal Patel, clobbers India star for 25 runs in final over blitz in DC’s IPL 2024 opener

It is a well-known fact that the Indian Premier League brings out unknown players and puts them on a path to stardom. Well, it was perfectly proved once again in Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 opener vs Punjab Kings in Mohali, on Saturday. Initially PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl. DC had a strong start, with openers David Warner (29) and Mitchell Marsh (20) putting them on a good platform. Abhishek Porel slammed 25 runs in the final over.

Meanwhile, no. 3 batter Shai Hope kept the momentum ticking with a knock of 33 off 25 balls, packed with two fours and two sixes. Comeback king Rishabh Pant played a short cameo, registering 18 off 13 deliveries, including two fours. But after Hope and Pant's dismissals, it all came tumbling down for Delhi as Ricky Bhui (3), Tristan Stubbs (5) failed to get into the game. Axar Patel, who was slotted in at no. 7 surprisingly, could only slam 21 off 13 balls and Sumit Kumar (2) departed cheaply.

But impact substitute Abhishek Porel had other plans! Coming in to bat at the 18th over after Axar's dismissal in the first ball, Porel had a huge task ahead. On his arrival, Delhi were meandering at 137/7 in 17.1 overs. Showing that he was here to take DC to a strong total, Porel finished the over with four off Harshal Patel, cutting him fine, past third man.

Then, Sumit lost his wicket in the third delivery of the 19th over as Arshdeep Singh leaked only three overs. IN the final over, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan decided to go with Harshal, hoping his experience would prevent any late revival for DC.

Abhishek Porel sparks DC's late revival

In the first delivery, Harshal sent a short ball at the stumps, Porel pulled it with ease over backward square leg for a four, and it was the start of DC's revival! Then, Harshal sent a slower delivery, on off, Porel smacked it high and wide of midwicket for a smashing six, followed by a four over backward square leg.

Visibly perplexed, Harshal sent a short delivery in the fourth ball and Porel flicked it past third man, who was inside the ring, for a four, followed by a massive six over square leg. Porel managed to get a single in the final delivery, as Kuldeep Yadav was run out in their attempt for a second.

Porel finished the innings with an unbeaten knock of 32 off 10 balls, packed with four fours and two sixes, as Punjab got 25 runs in the final over, reaching 174/9 in 20 overs.

After the innings, Porel was asked by the broadcasters if he knew that he would play against Punjab. "I knew I was going in before 3 overs. And the support staff told me be ready as you are one of the impact players. I translated on the field today what I practiced before. My plan was to hit the ball where it came from. 174 is a good score and our bowling unit is good, so let's see," he said.