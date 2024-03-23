Jasprit Bumrah leaves Rohit Sharma amazed with stunning one-handed diving catch ahead of MI’s IPL 2024 opener

Having missed IPL 2023 due to a back injury, Jasprit Bumrah will be making his comeback in the franchise tournament this year. Bumrah has already joined the Mumbai Indians' camp for IPL 2024, who will be opening their campaign against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah left Rohit Sharma amazed with a one-handed diving catch.

Jasprit Bumrah leaves Rohit Sharma amazed

The pacer will be aiming to put in a strong start in IPL 2024, and showcased it during a recent training session. In a training video posted by MI on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bumrah can be seen involved in a fielding drill and putting in a one-handed diving catch, which was simply stunning and even Rohit Sharma was left stunned. In reaction, the former MI skipper applauded Bumrah.

Here is the video:

Despite missing IPL 2023, Bumrah recovered in time to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup, which was held in India. He was the tournament's fourth-highest wicket taker with 20 dismissals as India bagged a runners-up finish.

He was also in sizzling form during the recent Test series at home against England, taking 19 wickets in total. Meanwhile, in the second Test, he ended up as the joint-fastest (34 matches) Indian bowler and fastest Indian pacer to reach 150 wickets in Tests. He also became the first Indian pacer to reach no. 1 spot in ICC Test Player Rankings, and the first bowler to achieve top spot in rankings of all three formats.

Bumrah will also be playing under a new MI skipper, with Hardik Pandya having replaced Rohit as captain. MI released Pandya ahead of the 2022 season, and he was purchased by Gujarat Titans, who made him captain. He led GT to the title in their debut season, followed by a runners-up finish. He rejoined MI in a shock transfer ahead of the auction last year in what can be seen as a transition move by the MI management.