Abhishek Sharma at loggerheads with Pakistan spinner, umpire forced to intervene in IND vs PAK Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The India-Pakistan rivalry has long been known for its high-intensity clashes, and the Emerging Asia Cup encounter on Saturday was no different. However, this time, the intensity spilled over into an on-field altercation that momentarily overshadowed the cricket. Abhishek Sharma and Sufiyan Muqeem had a verbal altercation during Emerging Teams Asia Cup(X)

Batting first, India A got off to a flying start, thanks to the aggressive intent shown by their openers, Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh. The duo took the game to Pakistan A right from the powerplay, smashing boundaries at will and rattling the opposition. Prabhsimran set the tone with his attacking stroke play, and Abhishek soon joined the party. Together, they raced India past the 50-run mark in no time, putting the Pakistan A bowlers on the back foot.

Just as India A looked set for a massive partnership, Pakistan A’s Sufiyan Muqeem struck to break the dangerous stand. The left-arm spinner bowled a length delivery outside off-stump, tempting Abhishek into a wild slog, but the Indian batter mistimed it, offering a catch to the fielder at point. The wicket brought relief to Pakistan A, but it also ignited tempers.

Fired up after the breakthrough, Muqeem seemed to be verbally aggressive toward Abhishek as the batter walked off, leading to an immediate reaction from the Indian opener. Not one to back down, Abhishek responded in kind, sparking a heated exchange between the two players. The situation quickly escalated, forcing the umpire to step in and cool things down.

Following Abhishek Sharma’s dismissal just after the powerplay, captain Tilak Varma stepped up to steady India’s innings with a crucial knock of 44 from 35 balls. Varma’s quick scoring kept the momentum going, while Nehal Wadhera (25) and Ramandeep Singh (17) provided valuable middle-order support.

Their contributions helped India A reach a competitive total of 183/8 in their 20 overs. Pakistan’s Sufiyan Muqeem was the standout performer with the ball, claiming two wickets, including a crucial one when he clean-bowled Wadhera to halt India A’s progress.

Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan, Arafat Minhas, and Qasim Akram each chipped in with a wicket, keeping India’s middle order in check and ensuring Pakistan A remained in the contest.