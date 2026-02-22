Abhishek Sharma backed to overcome rough phase, urged to show 'patience' at the top: 'He needs to break that pattern'

The spotlight will be on Abhishek Sharma as India take on South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 opener, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The opener has failed to find his usual form in the tournament, but former India cricketer and selector Saba Karim feels that he can stage a comeback at the top of the order. India's Abhishek Sharma walks back to pavilion after losing his wicket to Netherlands' Aryan Dutt. (Sportz Asia)

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Karim remarked that the India opener needs to be patient because opposition bowlers are well-prepared to face his usual aggressive approach from the get-go.

Also Read: Battle within a battle: Morkel brothers set for sibling rivalry in India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8s clash

"A little patience will benefit Abhishek Sharma because the opposition are well aware of his preparations, not just Abhishek but all players. Now, Abhishek needs to break that pattern. He’s now aware that if he has to play long-term and return to form, then he has to prepare against such bowling attacks," he said.

"Abhishek Sharma is going through a phase that disturbs a lot of players. It will be a big test for Abhishek. If he takes time and plays with a straight bat and lets go of the pressure of scoring at 200-225 strike rates from the first ball, then there will be no problem. There shouldn’t be any change in approach, but you can tweak your game to catch up with his batting style. If he can play one or two overs well, then he can easily compensate," he added.

Abhishek hasn't been in good form in the ICC showpiece event, having faced eight deliveries and yet to open his account. He was dismissed for a duck against the USA and then missed the Namibia game due to illness. When he returned to action, he once again faced the Netherlands and Pakistan.

In his last seven T20Is, he has now bagged five ducks, the most by an Indian in a single calendar year in the format. Against Pakistan, he was dismissed by Salman Agha in the opening over. Meanwhile, against the Dutch, Aryan Dutt got his wicket.