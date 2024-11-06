Durban [South Africa], : Indian opener Abhishek Sharma recalled former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes in an over during ICC T20 World Cup 2007 clash as he landed in Kingsmead, Durban for the upcoming T20I series against the Proteas. Abhishek Sharma recalls Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes in an over ahead of T20I series against South Africa

In the clash against England, Yuvraj became the first international player to hit six sixes in an over in T20Is and the first Indian to do so in international cricket as a whole. He scored 58 in just 16 balls, with three fours and seven sixes that helped India reach a match-winning 218/4 in a must-win game.

"I've come here for the first time but when I saw it for the first time on TV and now I'm here so it's a dream come true. I was inspired by Yuvraj Singh's 6-sixes during the T20 World Cup 2007. On my Day 1 here, I was trying to figure out where he hit from which end. Then we all began discussing, he hit the first two there and the third one was over point and covered all the areas. It's a great memory," said Abhishek Sharma in the video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India . '

Further, the left-hand batter said that he is sure that Yuvraj Singh will watch him when he will play for Men in Blue at Durban.

"I was watching the game with my family at home. When we won that game my entire colony came out and we celebrated the victory. I never thought then that I would get to come here but I just wanted to play. I'm sure he will watch the game too and it will be a dream for me because I got inspired by watching him play here. I will try my best and make him proud," the southpaw added.

The four-match T20I series between India and South Africa will kick off on November 8 at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

Port Elizabeth's St George's Park will host the second T20I match between the Proteas and Men in Blue on November 10. The third T20I match of the series will be played at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on November 13. The fourth and final game of the series will take place at Wanderers Stadium on November 15.

India's T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram , Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla , and Tristan Stubbs.

