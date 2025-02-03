Abhishek Sharma reveals how he fulfilled Yuvraj Singh's wish during 5th T20I blitzkrieg: 'Even Gauti bhai wanted it'

Abhishek Sharma had a night to remember as he put in an all-round performance to help India thrash England by 150 runs in the fifth and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The left-handed dasher smashed 135 runs off just 54 balls to help India post 247/9 in the allotted twenty overs. He then returned with two wickets as well to round off a complete day. Abhishek Sharma had a night to remember as he put in an all-round performance to help India thrash England by 150 runs in the fifth and final T20I. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)(AFP)

With this knock, Abhishek Sharma hopes his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, will be happy. At the post-match presentation, the left-handed batter revealed that the former India batter always wants him to bat for at least 15 overs.

Abhishek Sharma registered the second-fastest T20I century for India, going past Sanju Samson. He also smashed the highest T20I score for any Indian batter, surpassing Shubman Gill's 126 not out against New Zealand.

The left-hander's knock was studded with 7 fours and 13 sixes. He also hit the maximum number of sixes for any Indian batter in a single T20I innings.

When asked whether Yuvraj Singh would be pleased with his knock in the Mumbai T20I against England, Abhishek said, “Probably he should be, I think, after this, but he always wanted me to, you know, bat till 15, 20 overs. And as I've been in this team as well, even Gauti Bhai wanted the same thing. So, I think today was my day, and I implemented it well.”

'Coach and captain always wanted this intent'

Abhishek Sharma also revealed that head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav have always wanted him to express himself in the middle and play his natural game.

"The way coach and captain have treated me, I mean from the first day they always wanted this intent and the way I'm playing, they always backed me. I think that was a special thing for me," said Abhishek.

"When the opponents are all bowling 140, 150 plus, you have to be ready a bit second before anyone else. And that was the plan. I just wanted to just react to the ball and just play my shots," he added.

When asked about his favourite shot, Abhishek replied, "No, I think obviously when you're hitting the world-level bowler over covers, it's always a special shot. The sixes I hit to the Adil Rashid was also a special shot. Yuvi Bhai mentioned last day, so he was happy for the shots."

With this win in the final T20I, India won the five-match series 4-1. India and England will square off in the three-match ODI series, beginning February 6.