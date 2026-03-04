Abhishek Sharma's ‘head is a bit muddled’, Anil Kumble spots problem with opener, warns about England challenge

India have reached the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, but one unresolved issue has followed them into the knockout stage: Abhishek Sharma’s form. Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble has made a blunt assessment after India’s win over West Indies, sharpening the spotlight on the opener ahead of the semi-final clash against England. Abhishek Sharma looks dejected after losing his wicket vs West Indies in Kolkata. (REUTERS)

Abhishek Sharma’s struggles have been one of the biggest talking points of India’s campaign in the ongoing tournament. After three ducks in the group stages, the left-handed opener managed limited returns against South Africa and West Indies, with his only notable contribution coming against Zimbabwe. In the last game against Shai Hope’s men, Abhishek scored 10 runs off 11 balls and looked unusually restrained for a batter whose game is built on early intent and aggression.

Anil Kumble’s reading of the slump was striking because he focused less on technique and more on mindset. “The head is a bit muddled. There is a lack of confidence. You want others to take the pressure off, and India have done well. Now that India have won, he will say, ‘I need to start contributing, ’” Kumble said, while speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

It matters now before England clash The bigger value in Kumble’s remarks, however, was not just the diagnosis. It was the warning. With India set to face England in the second semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, Anil Kumble suggested England are unlikely to let Abhishek settle and could press the same matchup pressure that has troubled him so far.

“England will pose a different challenge. They also have Jacks. I don’t see Harry Brook holding back Jacks. He has bowled in the powerplay, so he bowls well,” Kumble said. That statement from the former leg-spinner makes Abhishek's current slump less about a lack of form and more about a tactical challenge.

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis, during the same discussion, added the balancing perspective. He pointed out that India’s win over West Indies spared Abhishek the harsher fallout that usually follows an out-of-form batter in a defeat, saying victories often allow a struggling player to be carried by the team rather than become the immediate target of blame.

With the tournament now down to its final three games, it is time for the dashing Indian opener to step up and silence the critics. If he fails to overcome the challenge and India is eliminated in turn, discussions about his responsibility cannot be contained further.