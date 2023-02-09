‘Absolute rubbish’: Australia legends tear apart Pat Cummins after India off to dominating start in 1st Test at Nagpur

Australia didn't have the best start to their tour of India as they were bowled out for 177 runs in the first Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday. Two Australian batters got out for ducks while three batters including both openers were dismissed after scoring just one run in the first innings. Middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne emerged as the highest run-getter, scoring 49 runs as India spinners ran through Australia to the joy of Indian fans. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped eight wickets between them. However, the first two Australian wickets were taken by the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami who reduced the visitors to 2/2 by the start of only the third over of the innings.

Adding salt to Australia's wounds, Team India had a fabulous start in their first innings as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul struck a partnership of 76 runs for the first wicket. Just before Stumps, Pat Cummins-led visitors managed to dismiss Rahul but at 77/1, Rohit Sharma and Co. look in commanding position. The Australian bowling attack came under the criticism of several former cricketers who especially launched their tirade against skipper Cummins.

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden was absolutely critical of the performance showcased by Cummins-led team. During an interaction on Star Sports, he highlighted the grey areas and shortcomings of Australian team that had put them in the back seat in the first Test.

"Pat Cummins, in particular got nothing out of the surface, nothing through the air. It was tougher to bat against the new ball and those two early wickets, of Khwaja was really one of the setbacks for Australia. Those two ducks and three guys for one(run). That's what you got to avoid when you play in India," said Hayden.

"Pat Cummins,the captain of the side and he bowled rubbish today. He was too full and he didn't know where he was going with his line and length. If you look at the pitch map, it was way too much that was straying there as well. And it was just a matter of that momentum because Rohit Sharma was standing right at the other end. It does get away from you know," added Hayden.

