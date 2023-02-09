Tim Paine's mysterious comment after camera captures 'questionable' Siraj-Jadeja moment in IND vs AUS 1st Test - Watch

The first Test between India and Australia at Nagpur saw the hosts dictate the proceedings on the opening day. Australia, who elected to bat first, were bundled out for 177, following which India piled 77/1 on the board before umpires called for stumps. With the hosts trailing by just 100 runs and nine wickets still remaining, India look in a solid position to take a strong lead over the opposition when action resumes on Day 2. Rohit Sharma, who has already scored his half-century, will resume India's attack alongside R Ashwin, who is yet to open his account. Australia, on the other hand, will hope for a change in fortune on the second day to get back into the contest.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was playing his first international match following his return from an injury, was the star performer from the Indian camp. The all-rounder injected five blows, which also included the prized scalps of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Also Read | 'We'll see, DK': Mark Waugh, Dinesh Karthik argue live on air after India keeper makes bold IND vs AUS Test prediction

However, a debate sparked over a viral video featuring Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj, which also drew reaction from former Australia captain Tim Paine. The incident took place when Australia had already lost half their side, with just 120 on the board as Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb were batting in the middle. The TV broadcast captured Jadeja and Siraj together, with footage suggesting that something was exchanged between the two, however, with no clear evidence. Jadeja then rubbed his index finger and continued bowling.

A fan shared the video on Twitter and tagged Paine, asking the former captain to share his views. Paine was quick to respond as he tweeted "Interesting".

Interesting — Tim Paine (@tdpaine36) February 9, 2023

FOX Cricket, a leading Australian media outlet called the entire incident 'questionable'. As per certain unconfirmed reports, the Indian team has responded to the allegation saying Siraj passed on an ointment to Jadeja for the all-rounder to apply on his fingers as they tend to get sore, more so for spinners bowling constant overs. In case of Jadeja, he bowled a total of 22 overs.

"Interesting."



A debate has erupted after vision of a questionable moment was spotted during the first innings of the first Test between Australia and India. #INDvAUS https://t.co/APu2CrP3hI — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) February 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Jadeja said was thrilled with his performance, which definitely put India in command. "Very happy with the way I was bowling. Playing after five months, playing Test cricket, it's tough. I was prepared for it and I was working hard on my fitness as well on my skills at the NCA.

"I played a first-class game (Ranji) after a long time and I bowled almost 42 overs. It gave me a lot of confidence to come here and play a Test match," said the all-rounder after close of play on Day 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON