'Absolutely impossible' for Pakistan to complete stadium renovations in time for Champions Trophy, claims report

As the 2025 Champions Trophy approaches, concerns are mounting over the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) ability to complete renovation work at the stadiums slated to host the tournament. With less than a month to go before the tournament's opening, a report from Pakistan’s Dawn suggests it may be "absolutely impossible" for the PCB to meet its deadline for the renovation of key venues, raising questions about the country’s readiness for the marquee event. Technicians and labourers work during a media tour, organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to showcase the progress of the renovation work ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025(REUTERS)

“It seems absolutely impossible to contemplate the renovation work being completed within the deadline, but the personnel handed the responsibility are beaming with confidence,” the newswpaper reported.

The PCB has invested heavily in the renovation of three venues: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, where the Champions Trophy matches are to be played. However, with the January 31 deadline looming, the board remains under pressure to deliver world-class facilities, as promised.

The other upcoming major international matches at these venues include the four-match tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa from February 8 to 14 with the first two games in Lahore and then two matches, including the final, in Karachi.

"Look, the stadiums will be in a shape to host matches but the question is the PCB has promised everyone a world-class experience at these renovated venues for the Tri-series and Champions Trophy and whether they can deliver on that promise remains to be seen," a source, who is following the construction work, said.

One of the key figures behind the renovation, Bilal Chohan, has expressed frustration over delays in receiving necessary equipment and clearances. “These are the kind of things we are dealing with, but sometimes it’s sad to see people bashing us,” Chohan commented, referring to issues such as the delayed release of panels for the new building in Karachi. The panels were only cleared for release from Karachi Port on Sunday night, with installation set for the following day.

With around PKR 12 billion spent on renovations and installations across all three venues, the PCB has invested heavily in ensuring the facilities are up to standard. However, with tickets already on sale, doubts will persist until the PCB formally announces that it has possession of the newly renovated stadiums.

ICC CEO resigns

Adding to the uncertainty, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice resigned on Tuesday, with sources within the world governing body indicating that his failure to provide a clear picture of Pakistan’s preparedness for the Champions Trophy may have played a role in his departure. As the deadline nears, the PCB will need to address these concerns quickly to ensure the event's success.