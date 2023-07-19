'Absurd and petty. Contributing to downfall...': Pathan attacks ex-BCCI selector with 'deeply unsettling' accusation

Baroda cricket finds itself in a bit of a turmoil after reports of two esteemed members of the BCA (Baroda Cricket Association) not seeing eye to eye has emerged. In a report carried out by The Indian Express, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is extremely disheartened with Kiran More for allowing his personal feelings towards Connor Williams come in the way of appointing the latter as Baroda's head coach. Pathan, who has been a long-standing servant of Baroda cricket has entrusted his faith on the 49-year-old, but as per the former India all-rounder, More did not pick Williams as coach because the latter did not greet him with something as trivial as a 'hello'. Irfan Pathan has accused Kiran More of 'personal grievances'.(Irfan Pathan/Insta)

In an e-mail sent to the BCA, Pathan has accused More of tarnishing Baroda cricket, calling the former BCCI chairman of selector's actions 'deeply unsettling'. Pathan mentioned that More's actions have shocked him to the core while adding that they don't reflect well on someone who has represented the Indian cricket team in 49 Tests and 94 ODIs.

"I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of utmost concern that unfolded during today’s CAC meeting. It is with great disappointment that I witnessed a particular incident involving a Baroda cricket member that is contributing to the downfall of our esteemed institution. The actions and statements made by Kiran More during the meeting have left me deeply unsettled," IE noted Pathan as writing.

"More's assertion that he will obstruct Connor Williams from joining the coaching setup of the Baroda Ranji team simply because of a perceived lack of greeting ('He doesn't say hello to me') is, in my opinion, an absurd and petty justification. This kind of behaviour is unbecoming of a senior figure like More, and it reflects poorly on the values we hold as an organization."

Need to lift ourselves beyond such frivolous issues: Pathan's plea

Williams is a Baroda veteran having played 124 First-Class games and 57 List-A fixtures. He is also a Ranji Trophy winner and has earned Pathan's trust. Irfan himself has been like a mentor for several teams – Jammu and Kashmir, but his heart still beats for Baroda. Pained by what is transpiring within the system, Pathan has urged the BCA to intervene and take steps necessary for the smooth flow and conduct of operations in the board.

"Williams himself is a Ranji Trophy champion and has dedicated over a decade of his life to representing Baroda cricket. It is only fitting that we acknowledge and respect his contributions. Our institution is bigger than any individual, and it is imperative that we remember this fundamental principle," Irfan added in the letter.

"It is essential that we foster an environment of professionalism, respect, and fairness within our organization. Let us not allow personal grievances and insignificant disagreements to hinder the progress and unity of Baroda cricket. And this all happened in front of the Baroda Cricket CEO."

With Williams out of the pecking order, former Gujarat batter Mukund Parmar has been appointed Baroda's head coach, while S Aravind comes on board as their bowling coach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON