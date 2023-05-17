Home / Cricket / Abu Dhabi T10's New York Strikers enter Lanka Premier League as Colombo Striker

Abu Dhabi T10's New York Strikers enter Lanka Premier League as Colombo Striker

ByHT Sports Desk
May 17, 2023 03:15 PM IST

The US-based cricket franchise is expanding its presence globally.

The New York Strikers, who finished as runners-up in their first season of the Abu Dhabi T10 last year, announced today that they have acquired a franchise in the exciting Lanka Premier League, which will be called Colombo Strikers. The franchise, owned by Sagar Khanna, has joined Kandy Falcons, Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Aura in the five-team competition.

File photo
File photo

Sagar Khanna, who owns the Skky Group - a leader in various sectors such as hospitality, retail stores and real estate - made his first foray into cricket by co-founding the New York-based cricket franchise Skky Strikers. Later, he went on to become the sole owner of the franchise. The Skky Strikers witnessed fantastic results in several tournaments in the United States of America before the franchise made its way to Abu Dhabi and Sri Lanka.

Speaking about expanding the franchise's operations in Sri Lanka, Khanna said, "We have formed a strong connection with our fans in the US and Abu Dhabi and we cannot wait to do the same with the cricket-crazy people of Colombo. The cricket culture in the city and our brand of cricket will certainly make for a very exciting combination. We are eager to bring the indomitable spirit of the Strikers to the cricket fans in Colombo."

The Colombo Strikers will be in action in the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League. The tournament is slated to be held in July-August 2023.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
abu dhabi
abu dhabi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out