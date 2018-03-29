Adam Gilchrist blames David Warner’s influence on Australian cricket team for ball-tampering scandal

Australian great Adam Gilchrist has cited disgraced vice-captain David Warner’s growing influence on the Australian cricket team as one of the biggest reasons for the misdemeanour committed by Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft in regards to the ball-tampering scandal, one that has also resulted in immediate suspensions of the three cricketers by Cricket Australia (CA).

“It seems – and I want to stress that in any quotes taken out of this – it seems David Warner has taken on too much of a reign with his personality and the way he plays it, and that’s controlled the manner in which the team has gone,” Cricket.com.au quoted Gilchrist as telling Melbourne radio station SEN on Thursday. “It’s had a big effect in this outcome.”

Gilchrist, who served as Australia’s wicketkeeper through 96 consecutive Tests, while expressing his disappointment and condemning the players’ actions also urged for the public to show some sympathy to the players on their road to redemption.

“These guys have made very, very foolish – I can’t say naive (decisions) because two of them are very experienced cricketers, and are leaders. Bancroft is a bit newer to the (international) scene, but I have no doubt he knew what the rules were and knew he was taking on a pretty dodgy road in doing so,” said Gilchrist.

The former left-handed batsman also offered some motivational advice to newly anointed Aussie skipper Tim Paine, who must now prepare his team for a series decisive fourth Test against South Africa starting March 30, amidst saga that is sure to have had left the current crop of players in some distress.

Paine was handed captaincy after outgoing captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were asked to return to Australia by the CA. The perpetrator, Bancroft was also recalled from the team and has been banned for nine months, while his seniors have been suspended for a year.

“I’d sit down and maybe get the group of players that’s going to go out on that field (against South Africa at Johannesburg on Friday) to express, if they can recall, two things,” started Gilchrist.

“(Firstly) what made them play their first game of cricket, what it felt like, what was the buzz? Was it the ball hitting the middle of the bat, the ball going past the outside edge and hitting the off-stump?”

“And then maybe also ask them what it felt like when they received the green piece of fabric (Baggy Green cap) that has the coat of arms on it, and get them to articulate that and remind each other of why they started and what it felt like to represent your country,” continued Gilchrist.

“They’ve just got to bottle that and jam that right deep down inside their heart, and not let that go.

“And just let them know that if ever they do need to make a decision, to run that decision by that little bottle you have sitting down inside your heart and let it be the barometer as to whether it’s a good decision or a bad decision,” said the 46-year-old.

Gilchrist also conceded that he had spoken to his former teammate and current coach of the Australian team Darren Lehmann following the breakout.

“Darren Lehmann – I’m talking about one of my very, very closest friends here – has come out and said that they (the Australia men’s team) need to change,” said Gilchrist. “He’s realised that attack-dog mentality and the manner with which they are going about the game has got to a boiling point, and they must change.”

“I totally think that’s right. I think it has got out of control,” he added.