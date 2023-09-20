Adam Gilchrist picks World Cup semi-finalists in lead-up to IND vs AUS series, reserves high praise for Rishabh Pant

Mighty impressed with Rishabh Pant's contribution to Indian cricket, legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist believes the young gloveman has inspired a lot of wicket-keeper batters around the world. Pant, who is on a long road to recovery, will miss the entire edition of the ICC World Cup. The explosive young batter suffered multiple injuries in a serious car crash last year. Gilchrist was all praise for Pant(PTI)

Undergoing rehabilitation in Bengaluru after surviving the tragic car accident, Pant has remained quite active on social media. Pant was unavailable for the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the recently concluded Asia Cup. However, the injured wicketkeeper-batter is expected to make his return to competitive cricket next year.

‘Pant has inspired a lot of wicket-keeper batters’

"I think Rishabh has inspired a lot of wicket-keeper batters around the world to play that way (he does). It is fascinating for such a young man to have such an impact that Rishabh has had and others are responding and playing in that positive manner," Gilchrist told news agency PTI.

The former wicketkeeper-batter of the Baggy Greens also lauded Ishan Kishan, who cemented his place in the Indian roster after an impressive Asia Cup 2023. Kishan and versatile KL Rahul are India's wicketkeeping options for Rohit's men at the ICC World Cup. Kishan played a stroke-filed knock of 82 against Pakistan while Rahul repaid selectors' faith with a blistering century in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Gilchrist on Kishan vs Rahul

"They (India) are well stocked. They have got a couple of options there, obviously when KL was out with his injury, Ishan Kishan took his opportunity and played really well and now they find themselves in the team together so that's a wonderful case of taking an opportunity," Gilchrist said.

"Being positive and then and forcing the selectors into keeping you in the team so it seems like KL is gonna be the one who is going to continue with the gloves but it does not seem to hinder Ishan Kishan's batting, he seems to be playing really well, carefree, attacking and dangerous," he added.

'India, Pakistan could feature in semis'

Roped in as a wicketkeeper-batter in India's squad, Rahul will also lead the Rohit-less Indian side in the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Australia. India will host Australia for a three-match series in the lead-up to the World Cup. Gilchrist, who lifted the famous trophy thrice with Australia, also revealed his four semi-finalists for the showpiece event in India. "I think India and Pakistan could feature in the semi-finals, Australia and England are another two teams," Gilchrist predicted.

