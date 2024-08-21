Adam Gilchrist sends stern warning to Pat Cummins and Co for BGT 2024-25: ‘Onus is on Australia to prove…’

Legendary wicketkeeper batter Adam Gilchrist feels that Australia need to prove that they are the dominant force in home conditions when they clash against India in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Australia have lost their last two home Test series to India, which is a stain on their record Down Under in the last decade. Australia's Pat Cummins (C) celebrates with teammates(AFP)

Australia have not beaten India in a Test series since 2014-15, which includes a twin series loss at both home and away. Since winning the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar 2-0, Australia have lost the next four series against India -- two to Virat Kohli's side (2016-17, 2018-19), Ajinkya Rahane (2021) and Rohit Sharma (2023).

Pat Cummins and Co. outclassed India in the World Test Championship final last year, but they lacked consistency on the field when it came to the Test series.

Gilchrist, who was part of Australia's several Test-winning sides over India, said that the current Aussie team needs to prove their dominance at home when they face Rohit Sharma and Co. later this year.

“It is going to be another tough series for both teams. Onus is on Australia to prove they are the dominant force at home. India knows how to go away and win overseas," Gilchrist was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Under Virat Kohli's leadership, India became the first Asian team to beat Australia Down Under in 2018-19, and then Ajinkya Rahane inspired them once again in 2020-21 to script history.

Meanwhile, the veteran wicketkeeper hailed India's bowlers and batters and said they would enjoy the Aussie conditions in the five-match Test series.

"Their fast bowling line-up at the moment is up there, on a par with most around the world. They are going to enjoy the conditions here. Besides, they have a terrifically talented batting line-up. It is going to be very, very even,” he added.

Adam Gilchrist backs Australia to win BGT 2024-25

However, he has backed Australia to get over the line in a close tussle.

“Naturally, I am going to say Australia; I hope they get there. But it is too close to call. It will be a close tussle,” he added.

The five-match Test series begins on November 22 in Perth, with further Tests in Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne. The two teams will shift their bases to Sydney for the final match from January 3.