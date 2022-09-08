Adam Zampa stars as Australia beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI to capture series

Australia defeated New Zealand by 113 runs in the second One-day international (ODI) match of the Chappell–Hadlee Trophy on Thursday to seal the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bundled out for just 82 while chasing a small target of 196 runs. However, it was Mitchell Starc, who scored a gritty 38 and took two wickets, who was declared the Player of the Match.

Defending 196, hosts Australia bowled superbly with great line and length in helpful condition. Australian bowlers Starc and Sean Abbott bowled in tandem to reduce the visitors to 14/3 before Zampa wreaked havoc on New Zealand’s middle and lower order. Zampa registered bowling figures of 5/35 at an economy of 3.90 and one of his wickets included that of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who trapped leg before wicket off a full toss.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and invited Australia to bat. In the first first six overs itself, the decision proved to be a working as openers Aaron Finch, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne were dismissed cheaply. With the score reading 22/3, Steve Smith stitched a good partnership with Glenn Maxwell to steady the ship before getting out for 61. The power surge by Australia's tailenders Starc, Zampa and Josh Hazlewood then helped the hosts reach close to 200 with pace duo Trent Boult and Matt Henry sharing seven wickets.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Aaron Finch's dismal form with the bat continued as he got out on a duck in the match. The opener has now scored just 26 runs from his last seven ODI innings. The third and final ODI of the series between the two sides, will be played on Sunday as New Zealand would look to end their tour with a win and avoid a clean sweep in the series.

