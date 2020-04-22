e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Adelaide Oval is Josh Hazlewood’s choice if India-Australia series is held at one venue

Adelaide Oval is Josh Hazlewood’s choice if India-Australia series is held at one venue

Most of the countries are under lockdown due to COVID-19 and it has wreaked havoc on sporting calendar across the world.

cricket Updated: Apr 22, 2020 11:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
File image of Josh Hazlewood.
File image of Josh Hazlewood.(Getty Images)
         

It’s “not ideal” but fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has suggested that the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy be held at one venue -- Adelaide Oval -- as Cricket Australia is exploring options to save next summer’s Test series against India. Most of the countries are under lockdown due to COVID-19 and it has wreaked havoc on sporting calendar across the world. A financially-weakened CA is desperate to host India to save the broadcast revenue from the contest.

“The bowlers and batters would probably be happy with that, it’s (Adelaide Oval) probably been the best cricket wicket the last four or five years,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by the Australian media. “It gives a bit to both batting and bowling, I wouldn’t mind it. It’s not ideal though. We want to get around to all parts of Australia and challenge ourselves on all those different wickets.”

Also read: Virat Kohli reveals influence of Anushka Sharma on his life

India are scheduled to play four Tests, three ODIs and three Twenty20 International on their tour. The T20 series will be played ahead of the T20 World Cup, starting October. Hazlewood is keeping himself busy with golf, gaming and gardening besides fitness regime during the lockdown period.

The 29-year-old lanky pacer is currently out of the Australian team and was targeting the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) to impress the national selectors and secure his place in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad. “If we don’t play another game before the World Cup it’s going to be tough to get into,” Hazlewood said.

Also read: Cricket Australia finding temporary jobs for laid off staff at supermarket

If an opportunity opens up, through injury or whatever, I’d take that. The IPL was going to be a good opportunity for me in T20 cricket, to hopefully do well for Chennai and put my name forward for that World Cup,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LIVE: Official from Civil Aviation Ministry tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Official from Civil Aviation Ministry tests positive for Covid-19
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
US agency gives thumbs-down to Trump’s ‘game-changer’ Covid-19 drug combo
US agency gives thumbs-down to Trump’s ‘game-changer’ Covid-19 drug combo
Covid-19 lockdown: Cabinet may discuss relief for firms amid lay-offs fears
Covid-19 lockdown: Cabinet may discuss relief for firms amid lay-offs fears
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Hyundai unveils the new Veloster N with 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox
Hyundai unveils the new Veloster N with 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox
Delhi’s Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid-19, sellers demand market be shuttered
Delhi’s Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid-19, sellers demand market be shuttered
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news