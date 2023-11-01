Afghan batters backing up their star bowlers

They’ve crossed 300 twice. They’ve cantered to a target of 283 with eight wickets in hand. They’ve been bowled out for a total between 100 and 200 five times. They’ve also been skittled for 59. Such has been the oscillation in Afghanistan’s batting performances in 17 ODIs this year. Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi plays a shot during the World Cup one-day international (ODI) match(AFP)

Even in the six games at this World Cup, their efforts with the bat have seesawed between extremes. In their first game against Bangladesh, they were bowled out for 156 in 37.2 overs in perfect batting conditions in Dharamsala. If this was against one of the weaker teams, their next game against India saw them register 272/8 -- the second highest total any team has registered versus arguably the best bowling attack of the tournament. They should have perhaps added a few more given Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai stitched together a 121-run stand for the fourth wicket.

It wasn’t enough for two points, but 284 in their next game against England sufficed for a 69-run win. A total of 139 in pursuit of 289 against New Zealand resulted in a 149-run defeat up next. But in the last two matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, they did not show a shred of nerve while scripting successful chases of 283 and 242 respectively.

Though inconsistency is clearly a curse to guard against, there’s been enough evidence in this World Cup of their batters finally having the wherewithal to back up the bowling unit. One that comprises the globetrotting Rashid Khan, the ever-reliable Mohammad Nabi, the talented but temperamental Naveen-ul-Haq, the emerging Noor Ahmad and the mystery of Mujeeb Ur Rahman. That these bowlers have merited the attention of IPL franchises, though not the definitive factor, points to their promise and performance.

Their batters may not have the same spark, but they seem to be heading in the right direction. This is borne out by three of their seven 300-plus totals in ODIs coming in the past year. Unlike the earlier efforts against Ireland, UAE and Zimbabwe, these were against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“Well, we've been working really hard at our batting and doing the basics. I know it's very cliched, but the way we train, the way we think about our cricket, certainly with batting, the way that we accept responsibility at times as well, you’re starting to see the confidence the players have in their own ability,” said Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott after their victory over Sri Lanka.

To provide perspective, they were able to cross 250 just once in nine games at the 2019 World Cup. They’ve already done that thrice in six games in this campaign. You could put it down to greater familiarity with seemingly batting-friendly conditions, but the average swing and seam in India has been more than what it was in England four years ago.

“The batting has definitely come on. They are a lot more solid in the way they approach their batting, both individually and as a team,” said former Afghanistan batting coach Monty Desai, who worked with the team in the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup.

The foundation for their victories has been set by the opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, stitching together partnerships of 114 and 130 in victories over England and Pakistan respectively. Their familiarity goes back to the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand, where they combined at the top in their march to the semi-finals. They are both 21 and represent the younger breed of Afghanistan batters. Zadran’s consistency is exemplified by an average of 48.82 after 25 ODIs while Gurbaz, the only Afghan batter who is part of IPL, is the most flamboyant of the lot.

“Zadran and Rahmanullah have come up nicely from the U-19 set-up. They are the ones who are scoring most of the runs. The youngsters who have come up in the last 3-4 years from the U-19 World Cup to the main team have made a difference,” Desai said.

Skipper Shahidi and Rahmat Shah have also stepped up. Having been around for a decade, they have put that experience to use and absorbed pressure, particularly in their run chases. While each of the top 6 has registered at least one half-century, Trott said the next frontier is to rack up hundreds.

“So, nobody’s got 100 yet, so that’s the next challenge,” the former England batter said. “Someone accepting responsibility and batting for a longer period of time. And I have absolutely no doubt that the players will be able to in the future. And hopefully it starts in the next game.”

