Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Afghanistan Cricket Board appoints Andy Moles as Director of Cricket

Moles, who was the interim head coach of the team during the recently concluded tour of Bangladesh, is a Level-4 coach

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:10 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
Andy Moles
Andy Moles(Twitter)
         

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday appointed Andy Moles as their Director of Cricket and Chief Selector. Moles, who was the interim head coach of the team during the recently concluded tour of Bangladesh, is a Level-4 coach.

ACB took to Twitter and wrote: “Andy Moles appointed as Director of Cricket and Chief Selector. Mr. Moles served as interim head coach of Afghanistan in the recently concluded tour of Bangladesh. He has a vast experience of over 25 years in the sport and is a Level-4 Coach as well.”

The board, on September 27, appointed former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener as their new head coach.

Klusener has earlier worked as a bowling coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, consultant to South Africa National Academy, batting coach of South Africa Test team, Head Coach of Dolphins franchise in South Africa domestic cricket, batting coach of Zimbabwe and most recently as batting coach of South Africa T20I team.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 11:10 IST

