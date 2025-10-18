Afghanistan cricketers Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib ‘pained’ after Pakistan airstrikes kill three players: ‘Brutal act’

Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib paid their heartfelt condolences after three cricketers lost their lives in the fresh airstrikes launched by Pakistan on Friday evening. According to Tolo News, at least 10 people were killed in the strikes in Afghanistan. The Taliban officials claimed that Pakistan bombed three locations in Paktika province, as the ceasefire was violated. Mohammad Nabi calls out Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan. (AP)

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) then issued a statement, confirming the death of three local cricketers, who had returned after playing a match in Sharana. The cricket body also pulled out of the upcoming Tri-Nation series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which was set to be played in Pakistan in November.

Afghanistan all-rounder Naib took to X to call out Pakistan's “cowardly military attack”, saying the “brutal act” won't be able to break the Afghan spirit.

"We are deeply saddened by the cowardly military attack in Argun, Paktika, that martyred innocent civilians and fellow cricketers. This brutal act by the Pakistani army is an assault on our people, pride, and independence, but it will never break the Afghan spirit," Naib wrote.

On the other hand, Afghanistan pacer Farooqi labelled the latest act as “heinous”, saying there is no room for such disgraceful acts.

"The massacre of innocent civilians and our domestic cricket players by these oppressors is a heinous, unforgivable crime. May Almighty Allah grant the martyrs the highest place in Paradise, humiliate the perpetrators, and subject them to His wrath. The killing of players and civilians is not honour — it is the deepest disgrace," Farooqi wrote.

What did Mohammad Nabi say?

The Afghanistan stalwart Nabi said that he is “deeply pained” upon hearing the development of three cricketers losing their lives. He paid his heartfelt condolences, saying the entire country is saddened.

"It was very painful for me to hear the news of those heroic players of Argon district Paktika, who were attacked by Pakistani military regime after a friendly match of cricket. This incident is a big grief not only for Paktika, but for the entire Afghan cricket family and nation. My heartfelt condolences to the families of these innocent players, my friends and the people of Paktika," Nabi wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, after days of fighting at the border, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire. However, Afghan officials on Friday claimed that the latest airstrikes were a clear violation.

“Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika province”, a senior Taliban official told news agency AFP.

"Afghanistan will retaliate," the official added.

The conflict between the two countries started after a blast in Kabul's Abdul Haq Square last week, when Taliban minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was visiting India.