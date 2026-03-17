Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq hits out after airstrike at Kabul hospital: ‘No difference between Israel and Pakistan’

The Health Ministry of Afghanistan has already confirmed that all parts of the drug treatment hospital have been destroyed. While condemning the latest strike by Pakistan, Naveen referenced the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, saying there's no difference between the Pakistan and Israeli regimes, seemingly hinting towards how the civilians were targeted.

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq lashed out at the Pakistani regime after an airstrike targeting a Kabul hospital killed and injured more than 250 people. Earlier, the Afghan deputy government spokesperson confirmed that 400 people lost their lives after an airstrike hit a treatment centre for drug addicts in the capital. According to reports, loud explosions were heard in the city around 9 PM local time, prompting locals who were out and about after breaking the daily Ramadan fast to run for cover.

Naveen is not the only Afghan cricketer to hit out at Pakistan for targeting civilians. Earlier, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi had also slammed the country for committing “war crimes” and fuelling hatred.

Earlier, Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai also lashed out at Pakistan for the latest heinous act, and he condoled the demise of every individual who lost their lives due to the airstrike.

“Earlier tonight, we heard a powerful explosion here in Kabul. Soon after, flames rose into the sky from a hospital struck in Pakistani airstrikes. In the month of Ramadan, after people had opened their fasts, innocent lives were lost and many others wounded. My heart is with every family mourning tonight. Kabul is grieving. We pray for justice and for peace,” he wrote on X.

Pakistan deny Afghanistan's charge According to Reuters, Pakistan have rejected Afghanistan's allegation of striking a hospital in Kabul. The Information Ministry labelled the claims as “false and misleading”, saying they targeted only militant areas.

The latest attack followed Afghanistan's claim that Pakistan carried out an airstrike last week as well, killing four people. Kabul then stated that it hit back by targeting a military base in Pakistan. This claim was denied by Pakistan, saying three drones sent by militants backed by Afghanistan were shot down.

The clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan intensified in February with Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declaring “open war” against the Taliban government.