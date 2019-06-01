Afghanistan vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live score updates: Afghanistan elect to bat, Lyon misses out for Australia

Live updates: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against defending champions Australia at the County Ground in Bristol. For Australia, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson and Jason Behrendorff missed out while Afghanistan are going in with three spinners in Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan.

17:40 hrs IST Playing XIs Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa





17:33 hrs IST Toss update Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in Bristol. Australia skipper Aaron Finch conceded that they were looking to bat first as well on this track. Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib said he has spinners in his team to trouble the Aussies.





17:25 hrs IST Predicted XIs: Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (c), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb-ur-Raham, Dawlat Zadran Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter Nile, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc





17:19 hrs IST Langer calls on fans not to boo Aus duo “You (the media) talk about earning respect, and I think it’s really important that people show respect as well,” Langer said ahead of five-time winners Australia’s World Cup opener. “They made a mistake and paid a big price for it. After the experience of Hampshire, we have a pretty good idea what to expect. We’ve talked about it a lot and we can put strategies in place. That said, when it happens it doesn’t make it any easier. They are human beings, that’s the truth -- and that’s what I find the hardest.”





17:12 hrs IST Top player battles Rashid Khan vs David Warner: Mates when the play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid and Warner will face-off for the first time in an international match and this promises to be an intriguing affair. If the recent trend is anything to go by, opposition sides have decided to wait and play out Rashid, but with Warner, defence will never be an option which is what makes this contest the most interesting battle in this match. Mitchell Starc vs Mohammad Shahzad: For Afghanistan, Mohammad Shahzad is their X-factor in the batting order and he has already signalled his intent in this tournament in the warm-up games. However, he will have to face Mitchell Starc, who is back at his best. Shahzad will have to counter the movement and the pace and look to remain unscathed in the powerplay overs.





17:07 hrs IST Warner declared fit Opener David Warner will be selected for Australia when they launch their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Saturday, captain Aaron Finch said on the eve of the match. “Dave is fine, he will play tomorrow. No doubt about that,” Finch told a news conference on Friday. “Everyone’s been in really good form... in the practice games, and the three games we played against New Zealand.”





17:00 hrs IST ‘Won’t be overawed’ “We are very excited for tomorrow’s game and the start of the tournament,” Naib told reporters on Friday. “The team has changed from four years ago, and the last couple of years we have improved very well in every department. We are just focusing on tomorrow. The World Cup is a big stage, and we are looking forward to doing our best.”





16:50 hrs IST No pushovers Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib is confident his unheralded side will not suffer from stage-fright when they play holders Australia in their World Cup opener. Naib’s team go into the tournament as 100-1 outsiders and few expect them to shock Australia in Bristol on Saturday. When they met Australia at the 2015 World Cup in Perth, a 275-run defeat ensued as David Warner hit 178 in a total of 417 for six. But Afghanistan cricket has undergone a steady improvement since that competition and the minnows start the tournament bolstered by a recent win over Pakistan in a warm-up fixture.





16:40 hrs IST Afghanistan’s incredible rise Afghanistan’s rise from associate-nation status to cricket’s elite has been nothing short of a fairytale. The minnows witnessed a captaincy change two months before the start of the World Cup, with little-known Gulbadin Naib named leader of the ODI side in place of Asghar Afghan, a move that did not go down well with some senior members of the team. But the team have now settled to focus on their World Cup campaign.





16:30 hrs IST Australia’s all-round bowling attack Australia also boast a potent pace attack led by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, ably supported by Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson. Spinners Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon lend variety to the bowling attack that combined to get the better of England and Sri Lanka in warm-up games.





16:20 hrs IST Star duo under spotlight The defending champions have endured a tumultuous past year but the Aaron Finch-led side are peaking at the right time and are considered one of the favourites in the 50-over showpiece event. After edging out hosts India 3-2 in a five-match ODI series in March, Australia welcomed back Smith and Warner with open arms. But they are not expected to be given an easy ride by English fans, with former captain Smith being booed and called a “cheat” during the England warm-up game.



