Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
- 35 Mins agoAfghanistan Playing XI
- 35 Mins agoIreland Playing XI
- 35 Mins agoToss Update
- 11 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 17 Mar 2024 at 09:30 PM
Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Afghanistan squad -
Ibrahim Zadran, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Ben White.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Toss Update
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024
Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details
2nd T20I of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Ireland to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 09:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.