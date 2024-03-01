Live
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: One-off Test (Day 3) of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 11:30 AM
Mar 1, 2024 10:32 AM IST
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day 3) of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start at 11:30 AM
Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score, One-off Test of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- Referral 4 (35.3 ovs): H Tector against AFG (LBW) Unsuccessful (AFG: 2, IRE: 1)
- Ireland 106/5: H Tector lbw b Naveed Zadran 32(73)
- Referral 5 (43.6 ovs): AFG against P Stirling (LBW) Unsuccessful (AFG: 1, IRE: 1)
- Drinks: Ireland 134/5 in 45.0 overs
- Ireland 153/5 in 50.6 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 79 balls between P Stirling (33) and L Tucker (13)
- P Stirling Maiden Test fifty: 52 runs in 87 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- Ireland 200/6 in 63.4 overs
- Drinks: Ireland 233/7 in 73.0 overs
- Referral 6 (75.2 ovs): M Adair against AFG (LBW) Unsuccessful (AFG: 1, IRE: 0)
- Ireland 242/8: M Adair lbw b Z Rehman 15(20)
- Ireland 250/8 in 77.1 overs
- Referral 7 (78.5 ovs): AFG against A McBrine (LBW) Unsuccessful (AFG: 0, IRE: 0)
- Z Rehman maiden Test 5-wicket haul: 5/58 (28.3)
- New ball taken: Afghanistan 261/9 in 80.0 overs
- Innings Break: Ireland 263/10 in 83.4 overs
- Tea: Ireland 263/10 in 83.4 overs
- Afghanistan 50/2 in 13.3 overs
- Referral 1 (19.1 ovs): IRE against N Ali Zadran (LBW) Unsuccessful (AFG: 3, IRE: 3) Retained
- Drinks: Afghanistan 72/2 in 20.0 overs
- Referral 2 (24.1 ovs): IRE against H Shahidi (LBW) Unsuccessful (AFG: 3, IRE: 2)
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 52 off 94 balls between N Ali Zadran (33) and H Shahidi (14)
- Afghanistan 104/2 in 29.5 overs
- H Shahidi 2nd Test fifty: 50 runs in 82 balls (5x4) (ox6)
- Stumps: Afghanistan 134/3 in 37.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day3) of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024
Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details
One-off Test (Day3) of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 between Afghanistan and Ireland to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.