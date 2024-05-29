Afghanistan vs Oman Live Score: Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 10:30 PM
Afghanistan vs Oman Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start on 29 May 2024 at 10:30 PM
Venue : Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Afghanistan squad -
Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan
Oman squad -
Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed...Read More
