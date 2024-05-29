Explore
    Sign in
    Live

    Afghanistan vs Oman Live Score: Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 10:30 PM

    May 29, 2024 9:34 PM IST
    Afghanistan vs Oman Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start at 10:30 PM
    Afghanistan vs Oman Live Score, Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024
    Afghanistan vs Oman Live Score, Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024

    Afghanistan vs Oman Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start on 29 May 2024 at 10:30 PM
    Venue : Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

    Afghanistan squad -
    Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan
    Oman squad -
    Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 29, 2024 9:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024

    Afghanistan vs Oman Match Details
    Match 7 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 between Afghanistan and Oman to be held at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 10:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

