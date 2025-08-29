Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Score: AFG take on arch-rivals PAK in blockbuster Sharjah showdown

Live

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score: AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Tri Series: Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during a match.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score: AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Tri Series: Afghanistan are set to face Pakistan in the first fixture of their seven-match T20I series, in Sharjan (UAE) on Friday. The Afghans will look to maintain their winning momentum against their arch-rivals in T20Is, having clinched three victories in their last five meetings On the other hand, Pakistan will look to build on their series victory in their last T20I assignment against West Indies. For Afghanistan, the onus will be on opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who will aim to take on the opposition bowlers and get his side off to a strong start. His battle against Shaheen Shah Afridi will be key, and the Pakistna pacer will look to get early wickets....Read More

Haris Rauf has been highly inconsistent for Pakistan in recent years, but is still a vital cog in the T20I setup. He will be crucial against the likes of Azmatuallah Omarzai. Young Pakistani opener Saim Ayub will look to put in a good display, and play his usual aggressive style in the opening six overs. He will be up against the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Another key battle will be between Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Nabi. Zaman sustained an injuiry in the recent series vs West Indies, and will be making a comeback at the top of the order. He will be pitted against Nabi, who will look to outfox the batter. The Sharjah pitch is expected to assist bowlers, especially spinners due to tis slowness. Scoring runs will be a tough challenge for both sides, and batters will find it easy only when the ball is new and hard.