AFG vs SA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Afghanistan face in-form South Africa in must-win clash in Ahmedabad

Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score: Afghanistan are in a do-or-die situation now and takes on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. The Afghans reached the semis of the last T20 World Cup, but now that seems almost impossible. Their defeat to New Zealand in their earlier group-stage fixture has put them in this situation. If they lose to South Africa, wins against Canada, UAE won't be enough to secure qualification. Afghanistan have faced South Africa three times in T20Is and has lost all three games. Their last T20I meeting was in the previous T20 World Cup, where South Africa bowled them out for 56 and chased down the target with nine wickets to spare. South Africa is in good form after their victory against Canada, where skipper Aiden Markram got a half-century. Meanwhile, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs got 75 in an unbroken stand. The team also posted the highest total of the tournament and Lungi Ngidi took a four-wicket haul. Speaking ahead of the game, South Africa's Stubbs said, "I've played a day game here and we [Delhi Capitals] scored 210 [203] and they [Gujarat Titans] chased it down. I don't think everyone needs to jump on a spinner's rag. It could be a really good wicket - there's that chance too." ...Read More

