Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and where to watch AFG vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 20, 2025 07:40 PM IST

Champions Trophy 2025: Here are the details of when and where to watch live-streaming details for the Group B match between Afghanistan and South Africa.

After a scintillating start to Group A action in the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy, Group B will kick off its campaign with Afghanistan taking on South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi. This will be Afghanistan's first appearance in the 50-over tournament, having qualified after finishing sixth in the league stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025: Check details.(AFP)
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025: Check details.(AFP)

Afghanistan head into the contest after a 2-0 series win against Zimbabwe in December last year, preceded by a 2-1 win against Bangladesh. South Africa, on the other hand, lost both their games in the recently-concluded tri-series involving Pakistan and New Zealand and also suffered a 0-3 loss against Mohammad Rizwan-led side at home last December.

Overall, the two sides have faced each other five times in ODI cricket, with the Proteas leading the rivalry 3-2. Two of those losses came for South Africa in a three-game series in the UAE last September.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Naveed Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Rassie van der Dussen

Here are all the live streaming details for Afghanistan vs South Africa, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

When will the Afghanistan vs South Africa, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

Afghanistan vs South Africa Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played on Wednesday, February 19. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

Where will Afghanistan vs South Africa Group B match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

Afghanistan vs South Africa Group B match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the Nnational Stadium in Karachi.

Which channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs South Africa, Group B match, and the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

Afghanistan vs South Africa, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will Be Broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the Afghanistan vs. South Africa Group B match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Be available?

Afghanistan vs South Africa, a Group B match in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will Be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Bangladesh live Score.
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Bangladesh live Score.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
