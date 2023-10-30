News / Cricket / Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Upbeat AFG, SL look to keep up top 4 hopes
Live

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Upbeat AFG, SL look to keep up top 4 hopes

Oct 30, 2023 11:59 AM IST
OPEN APP

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow live scorecard and real-time updates of AFG vs SL from the 2023 WC in Pune here.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are two sides have probably been among the most impressive in terms of teams that have not been able to cement themselves in the top four. ...Read More Both teams came in with minimal expectations and stunned a couple of favourites along the way to keep the top four spots well within their reach.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023:
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023:(ICC Twitter)

Sri Lanka may have had a good year overall in ODI cricket but the way their batting collapsed against India in the Asia Cup final doused any expectations that fans may have been developing of them having a shout at getting into the top four. This was tempered even further by the fact that they started the tournament with a hat-trick of losses. However, they then bounced back with back to back wins, with the second of those being against beleaguered defending champions England.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, never had anything to lose. The fact that they made it without having to go through the qualifiers, unlike Sri Lanka, itself was an achievement considering how little ODI cricket they get to play. They were expected to get at least a couple of wins under their belt but no one really expected those to come against England and Pakistan. The latter of those two results sent Pakistan into all kinds of existential turmoil and conversely, there is a lot of positivity flowing around the Afghanistan camp ahead of this game.

Here are some pointers around the AFG vs SL match:

- Both teams have won two matches and lost three

- Sri Lanka have a net run rate of -0.205, thus putting them above Afghanistan (-0.969)

- Both teams are four points behind fourth-placed Australia

- Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out of the tournament and has been replaced by Dushmantha Chameera

- Afghanistan could consider bringing Fazalhaq Farooqi back for Noor Ahmad

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: The previous match in Pune

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Only one game has been played here at this venue and that was between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh had got off to a fairly good start batting first but India, as they have done throughout this tournament, applied the choke hold in the middle overs. Bangladesh were limited to 256 and India chased it down in 41.3 overs.

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama's purple patch

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's batting generally has been quite impressive in this tournament and Sadeera Samarawickrama has pretty much been its engine room. Samariwickrama has scored 295 runs thus far in five innings at an average of 98.33 with two half-centuries and a century.

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's tournament thus far

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Afghanistan started this tournament off with a six-wicket loss to Bangladesh after which they lost by eight wickets to the seemingly indomitable hosts India. But then came the sucker punch that they gave England, beating the defending champions by 69 runs. That was followed by another big defeat, this time New Zealand beating them by 149 runs. Then they beat Pakistan for the first time in their ODI history, winning that game by eight wickets.

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:20 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan in this tournament

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan has taken six wickets in five games in this World Cup. That is certainly lesser than what one would expect of a player of his stature but Rashid's effectiveness in ODIs has not been quite at the same level as that in T20s. However, he has taken 11 wickets across six innings at an average of 18.54 against Sri Lanka and so there is reason to expect more of him today.

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Lahiru Kumara ruled out

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: The fast bowler was player of the match when Sri Lanka tore England apart in their last match. However, he has now been ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury. He has been replaced by Dushmantha Chameera who is himself returning from an injury.

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:58 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka full squad

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Afghanistan full squad

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha

  • Oct 30, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!

    Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: This current format of the World Cup is such that it gives the group stage a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde persona, well depending on how you interpret the two that is. If you say Dr. Jekyll is good news, then that is the group stage becoming a humdinger, the way it did in 2019. If you say Mr. Hyde means horror, horror, horror, then that is the group stage becoming a series of dead rubbers with 16 matches to go still, which is where it seems to be heading this year. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are placed fifth and seventh and both teams are level on points and yet, their chances of making it to the top four can be seen as faint at best. Basically, all teams below the top four have to hope for any one of the latter to slip up to jump into contention and this is despite there still being two weeks of group stages matches left to play.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world cup

'You call yourselves World Champions?': Savage Shastri brutally roasts England

cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2023 10:50 AM IST

Ravi Shastri was a different level of swag while doing commentary during last evening's India vs England World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow.

Ravi Shastri did not hold back.(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Bumrah more lethal than PAK…': Akram on why India star is cut above the rest

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram reflected on Jasprit Bumrah's spectacular performances at the ODI World Cup in India.

Wasim Akram asserted that Bumrah is the best bowler in the world(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2023 10:46 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

'Doing exactly what Kapil...': Sunil Gavaskar's ultimate praise for India star

Sunil Gavaskar gave Kapil Dev a special mention to shower praise on the India star after Rohit Sharma and Co. thrashed England at the World Cup.

Talking about the India star, Sunil Gavaskar gave Kapil Dev a special mention(PTI-Reuters)
cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2023 10:07 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Twinning at the World Cup: If Bumrah doesn't get you, Shami will

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah operating in tandem is a throwback to the pairing of Walsh-Ambrose, Wasim-Waqar, McGrath-Lee, Srinath-Zaheer.

There may not be a better fast-bowling pair in world cricket than Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. (AP)
cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2023 11:49 AM IST
ByR Kaushik

'Heard stuff like I'll never come back': Bumrah's smashing reply as IND beat ENG

Jasprit Bumrah had a befitting reply to those who felt the India pacer's career was over following the stress fracture in his back.

Jasprit Bumrah has been an unstoppable force since his India comeback.(REUTERS)
cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2023 08:06 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Rohit passes verdict on India's batting after win vs ENG: 'Losing 3 wickets…'

Rohit Sharma struck 87 on a challenging pitch to help India post 229 for 9 after being put in to bat.

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England(PTI)
cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2023 07:50 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Shami shuts 'sixth-bowling option' talk with masterclass vs England in WC

Shami's return shows India have little to worry about a sixth-bowling option, and that in turn sends out a big warning sign to oppositions.

India's Mohammed Shami with Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of England's Moeen Ali during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium(PTI)
cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2023 07:58 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Watch: Kuldeep 'argues' with Rohit over IND's missed opportunity - 'Be careful'

Rohit Sharma wasn't too happy with Kuldeep Yadav and let out his frustration at the player during the 24th over.

Rohit Sharma (L) talks to Kuldeep Yadav after a missed chance at reviewing the dismissal(Hotstar)
cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2023 10:20 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

CWC 2023: Many shades of the Indian cricket fan

There are within it those that are a wonderful part of sport, and they keep a crowd from becoming a mob, writes Rahul Bhattacharya

An India fan watches the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow(AFP)
cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2023 12:06 AM IST
ByRahul Bhattacharya

IND vs ENG: Batting first no problem, India brush aside England

Rohit Sharma’s 87 helped set a challenging total on a tough Lucknow pitch. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah then ruled with the ball for a sixth straight win

Rohit Sharma shakes hands with Jos Buttler after India won their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against England in Lucknow(AP)
cricket
Published on Oct 29, 2023 11:33 PM IST
ByVivek Krishnan, Lucknow

Where do India stand on the points table after demolishing England by 100 runs

The win helped India maintain extend their winning streak to six.

Team India celebrate after Mohammed Shami picks a wicket(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2023 06:31 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

World Cup 2023: Suryakumar Yadav makes a quiet ODI statement against England

His 47-ball 49 that helped India post a challenging total on a tough Lucknow pitch could provide some answers in the middle-order for the hosts in the World Cup

India's batter Suryakumar Yadav during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England(PTI)
cricket
Published on Oct 29, 2023 09:33 PM IST
BySharad Deep, Lucknow

Watch: Ball of 2023 WC? Kuldeep repeats Babar special, bamboozles Jos Buttler

Kuldeep Yadav outfoxed Jos Buttler with a brilliant delivery during India's group match against England in Lucknow.

Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Jos Buttler during the 2023 World Cup match in Lucknow(Hotstar)
cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2023 06:30 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

ENG at risk of missing out Champions Trophy berth as ICC adds fresh WC twist

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had confirmed the qualification scenario for 2025 Champions Trophy as well after the team incurred a loss to Netherlands.

England's Jos Buttler is bowled out by India's Kuldeep Yadav (REUTERS)
cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2023 06:31 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Bumrah takes 2-in-2, then Shami delivers repeat show vs already-battered ENG

Jasprit Bumrah was in fiery form and struck twice against England's top order. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami repeated the act in India's World Cup 2023 match.

Jasprit Bumrah struck twice against England, and so did Mohammed Shami.
cricket
Updated on Oct 29, 2023 09:14 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out