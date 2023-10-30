Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Upbeat AFG, SL look to keep up top 4 hopes
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow live scorecard and real-time updates of AFG vs SL from the 2023 WC in Pune here.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are two sides have probably been among the most impressive in terms of teams that have not been able to cement themselves in the top four. ...Read More Both teams came in with minimal expectations and stunned a couple of favourites along the way to keep the top four spots well within their reach.
Sri Lanka may have had a good year overall in ODI cricket but the way their batting collapsed against India in the Asia Cup final doused any expectations that fans may have been developing of them having a shout at getting into the top four. This was tempered even further by the fact that they started the tournament with a hat-trick of losses. However, they then bounced back with back to back wins, with the second of those being against beleaguered defending champions England.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, never had anything to lose. The fact that they made it without having to go through the qualifiers, unlike Sri Lanka, itself was an achievement considering how little ODI cricket they get to play. They were expected to get at least a couple of wins under their belt but no one really expected those to come against England and Pakistan. The latter of those two results sent Pakistan into all kinds of existential turmoil and conversely, there is a lot of positivity flowing around the Afghanistan camp ahead of this game.
Here are some pointers around the AFG vs SL match:
- Both teams have won two matches and lost three
- Sri Lanka have a net run rate of -0.205, thus putting them above Afghanistan (-0.969)
- Both teams are four points behind fourth-placed Australia
- Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out of the tournament and has been replaced by Dushmantha Chameera
- Afghanistan could consider bringing Fazalhaq Farooqi back for Noor Ahmad
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 30, 2023 11:57 AM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: The previous match in Pune
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Only one game has been played here at this venue and that was between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh had got off to a fairly good start batting first but India, as they have done throughout this tournament, applied the choke hold in the middle overs. Bangladesh were limited to 256 and India chased it down in 41.3 overs.
- Oct 30, 2023 11:49 AM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama's purple patch
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's batting generally has been quite impressive in this tournament and Sadeera Samarawickrama has pretty much been its engine room. Samariwickrama has scored 295 runs thus far in five innings at an average of 98.33 with two half-centuries and a century.
- Oct 30, 2023 11:32 AM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's tournament thus far
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Afghanistan started this tournament off with a six-wicket loss to Bangladesh after which they lost by eight wickets to the seemingly indomitable hosts India. But then came the sucker punch that they gave England, beating the defending champions by 69 runs. That was followed by another big defeat, this time New Zealand beating them by 149 runs. Then they beat Pakistan for the first time in their ODI history, winning that game by eight wickets.
- Oct 30, 2023 11:20 AM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan in this tournament
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan has taken six wickets in five games in this World Cup. That is certainly lesser than what one would expect of a player of his stature but Rashid's effectiveness in ODIs has not been quite at the same level as that in T20s. However, he has taken 11 wickets across six innings at an average of 18.54 against Sri Lanka and so there is reason to expect more of him today.
- Oct 30, 2023 11:09 AM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Lahiru Kumara ruled out
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: The fast bowler was player of the match when Sri Lanka tore England apart in their last match. However, he has now been ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury. He has been replaced by Dushmantha Chameera who is himself returning from an injury.
- Oct 30, 2023 10:58 AM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka full squad
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran
- Oct 30, 2023 10:48 AM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Afghanistan full squad
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha
- Oct 30, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, AFG vs SL World Cup 2023: This current format of the World Cup is such that it gives the group stage a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde persona, well depending on how you interpret the two that is. If you say Dr. Jekyll is good news, then that is the group stage becoming a humdinger, the way it did in 2019. If you say Mr. Hyde means horror, horror, horror, then that is the group stage becoming a series of dead rubbers with 16 matches to go still, which is where it seems to be heading this year. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are placed fifth and seventh and both teams are level on points and yet, their chances of making it to the top four can be seen as faint at best. Basically, all teams below the top four have to hope for any one of the latter to slip up to jump into contention and this is despite there still being two weeks of group stages matches left to play.