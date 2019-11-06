Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: Windies opt to bowl

cricket

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:04 IST

Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st ODI Live: Afghanistan will play the first ODI against West Indies in Lucknow on Wednesday, as the series between the two teams begin from today. Windies lost the toss and will bowl. This is a new era for West Indies cricket with Kieron Pollard taking over as the captain of the team. The pitch has a bit of red soil deck. It means the ball will have a good carry and get a bit of movement. it might turn a bit later in the game.

Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq

West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh