Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah falls to bizarre double-deflection run-out at non-striker's end

South Africa sealed a 2-1 victory in their ODI series against Afghanistan by beating the hosts by seven wickets in the third match. Pacer Lungi Ngidi led the way with figures of 2/22 in six overs as Afghanistan were all out for 169 batting first. Rahmat Shah was the first of three players to be run out in the third ODI.(Twitter)

There were three run outs in the Afghanistan innings and the first of those is among the more bizarre things you may see on a cricket field. Rahmat Shah was the second man to fall for Afghanistan and he was dismissed after the ball deflected off Ngidi and himself and on to the stumps at the non-striker's end.

The incident happened off the fifth ball of the ninth over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz drove it down the ground and the bowler Ngidi stuck his hand out. The ball ended up taking a deflecting off the arm, on to Rahmat's left shoulder and then to the stumps. Rahmat had backed up too far and was woefully short of his crease when the ball made impact with the stumps. He had scored just one run in six balls.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's lone hand

Gurbaz, on the other hand, played almost a lone warrior's hand for Afghanistan. He scored 89 runs in 94 balls before falling to Andile Phehlukwayo in the 28th over. He was just one of three players who managed to score in double digits for Afghanistan, with the next highest score for the hosts being the 31 off 15 balls scored by AM Ghazanfar.

South Africa chased the target of 170 down in 33 overs. Captain Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks fell but Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs saw the tourists home. The pair up an unbeaten stand of 90 runs off 89 balls, with Markram scoring 69 off 67 balls and Stubbs making 26 in 42.