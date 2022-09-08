Home / Cricket / After Asia Cup elimination, Robin Uthappa expects India to drop star player for Afghanistan clash

After Asia Cup elimination, Robin Uthappa expects India to drop star player for Afghanistan clash

cricket
Published on Sep 08, 2022

Indian batter Robin Uthappa feels Team India will drop a star player from their playing XI for the upcoming match against Afghanistan. Team India will meet Afghanistan in their final match of the Asia Cup.

ByHT Sports Desk

Indian batter Robin Uthappa feels Rohit Sharma-led Team India will tinker with their playing XI for the dead rubber against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. The defending champions suffered an early exit from the Asia Cup after Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in Super 4 phase of the continental tournament at the Sharjah Stadium. Tailender Naseem Shah smashed consecutive sixes in the final over to help Pakistan enter the summit clash of the Asia Cup 2022.

With India hurting from their premature exit in the showpiece event, Rohit & Co, will hope to salvage pride when they take on Afghanistan in their final encounter of the Asia Cup. Rohit-led Team India are heading to Dubai after registering successive defeats to Asia Cup finalists Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Speaking ahead of the dead rubber between India and Afghanistan, veteran Indian batter Uthappa backed senior batter Dinesh Karthik to feature in the playing XI of the Men In Blue.

Uthappa feels that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will make way for senior gloveman Karthik for the upcoming match against Afghanistan. "I think Dinesh Karthik will be playing today's game as a finisher. He and Hardik Pandya will be the finishers at No. 6 and 7. I feel Rishabh Pant might be dropped and Deepak Hooda will bat at No. 5," Uthappa told ESPNCricinfo.

Earlier, speed merchant Deepak Chahar replaced Avesh Khan in India's Asia Cup squad. Uthappa has asserted that pacer Chahar will spearhead the bowling attack of the Men In Blue against Afghanistan. "In bowling, I think Deepak Chahar will play because India will try a few experiments because this is their only opportunity. He is coming from a break and had a good outing against Zimbabwe, so he deserves an opportunity," the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter added. Rohit & Co. will have to outclass Afghanistan on Thursday to avoid finishing last in the the Asia Cup.

