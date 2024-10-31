After dropping 'Virat Kohli' hint, RCB 'hide' IPL 2025 retentions, asks fans to decipher in another unusual post

Amid rumours swirling about Virat Kohli’s potential return as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 season, the franchise has strategically teased fans with a cryptic social media puzzle. The word search, posted just a day before the official retention announcements, included some of the team’s prominent players. Faf du Plessis (L) and Virat Kohli during a match against CSK in IPL 2025(PTI)

The puzzle, shared on the social platform X, lists names like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green among others. Fans were encouraged to find these names and speculate on who might be retained, ramping up excitement among supporters keen to see how RCB shapes up ahead of the next season.

The franchise’s message, “The truth is not always what you see. It is about what you actually want to see,” has fans buzzing.

See the post here:

However, there were as many as 9 players in the puzzle, which led the fans to firmly believe that the franchise is still keeping their cards close to its chest. Only six retentions are allowed.

If Kohli does reclaim the captaincy, it would mark a new chapter for both him and the franchise he has loyally represented since the IPL’s inception in 2008. As the all-time leading scorer in IPL history, Kohli’s stature within the league is unmatched, with 8004 runs to his name across 252 matches, an impressive strike rate of 131.97, and a record of eight centuries.

His legacy with RCB is deeply rooted in his performances and his longstanding commitment, making him an enduring icon for fans and a pillar of the franchise’s identity.

In the current context, RCB’s strategic decision-making has extended beyond their own roster. Reports suggest that the team has pursued Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, a promising young talent who could be a valuable addition to their lineup.

Additionally, they are closely monitoring the status of Rishabh Pant, who may be released by Delhi Capitals. The prospect of adding Pant’s aggressive style and Gill’s adaptability could bring a fresh dynamic to RCB’s squad.

Under Faf du Plessis, RCB reached the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, consistently proving themselves as formidable contenders. Despite the strong leadership and performances, however, a title has eluded them, which adds to the eagerness surrounding Kohli’s possible captaincy return.

The expectations around his leadership are high, particularly given his past contributions as a captain who led RCB to their best performances and played a central role in their fanbase's unwavering loyalty.

As fans await the October 31 announcement, RCB’s mystery-filled post has only fueled excitement, leaving everyone guessing about their retention choices. Should Kohli officially return to the captaincy, it could energize the franchise and create fresh momentum, giving RCB yet another chance to vie for that elusive IPL title.