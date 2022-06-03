‘Adds a fun element’: After impressive IPL 2022, Arshdeep Singh reveals strategy behind rise in performance

After being retained by Punjab Kings ahead of the mega auctions, Arshdeep Singh ensured he lived up to their expectations with clinical shows in almost all the 14 Indian Premier League encounters he was a part of this season. The 23-year-old scalped 10 wickets but it was his execution in the death overs, which impressed the most. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Such was his impact that despite managing just 10 scalps in the entire season, Arshdeep was rewarded with a maiden call-up in Indian team, which will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series starting from June 9.

The bowler bowled a total of 50 overs, out of which 110 were dots and conceded 385 runs in the campaign. Not just the dots, but the left-arm seamer also bowled the highest number of yorkers, the same as Jasprit Bumrah, in the season.

Also Read | 'Hope followers have increased': Kieron Pollard calls out Aakash Chopra, later deletes tweet

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Arshdeep said it was mainly single-wicket practice, which helped him elevate his performance this season.

“I did a lot of single-wicket practice. Lots of repetitions of length ball and yorker. After doing it so many times in practice, you start understanding where your ball will land if you run at this particular speed with this particular angle. I guess with all those repetitions, you start getting that feeling and that makes a lot of difference,” said Arshdeep.

Speaking on his execution, which saw him bowl the most number of yorkers, the 23-year-old added: "Repetitions make a lot of difference, because your control improves tremendously and you start getting the confidence that you can bowl it in the match as well.

"You practise with a normal ball, or with a slightly wet ball if there's a chance of dew in the game. Sometimes you bowl to a batsman, sometimes you do single-wicket practice. Sometimes you can place boots or some other target to aim at. You can even challenge other bowlers in the nets to see who can hit the target the most times. That adds a fun element.”

Arshdeep and Umran Malik are among the quick bowlers to earn a maiden call-up in the Indian team after a fruitful IPL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON