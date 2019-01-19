After making Virat Kohli his ‘bunny’, Australia’s Jhye Richardson gets picked for Sri Lanka Tests

Australian fast-bowler Jhye Richardson got his maiden Test call-up as he was picked up for the team’s upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The two teams are scheduled to play two Tests at Brisbane and Gabba respectively, starting January 28.

Richardson was called into the side after injury to vice-captain Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out of the entire series.

The right-arm pacer impressed in the recently concluded ODI series against India, where he ended as Australia’s highest wicket-taker with six wickets. He was only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who topped the bowling charts with eight wickets.

Richardson was in particular very impressive against India skipper Virat Kohli, whom he managed to dismiss in all three matches of the series.

The 22-year-old dismissed Kohli in Sydney (3), Adelaide (104) and most recently Melbourne (46), where after getting out, the Indian skipper didn’t hide his emotions that the young pacer had got the better of him yet again.

Jhye Richardson vs Virat Kohli -

Innings: 3

Runs/ Balls: 17/32

Dismissals: 3

Dots: 20

4s/6s: 1/0

Average: 5.66

Strike Rate: 53.1

“Jhye has had an impressive first half in his Sheffield Shield season and no-one could deny he has now continued that form in ODI matches for Australia,” said national selector Trevor Hohns.

“We consider Jhye to be an ideal replacement in the squad for Josh.”

Revised Australia squad:

Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Tim Paine (capt), Will Pucovski, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle.

