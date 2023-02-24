Watch: After mocking Babar Azam, Shoaib Akhtar takes brutal dig at Kamran Akmal on live TV

After courting controversy with his outrageous remarks against Babar Azam, legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar schooled ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal on live television. Akhtar, who recently urged Pakistan skipper Babar to improve his oratory skills, poked fun at his former teammate Akmal during a live discussion. The outspoken ex-cricketer and full-time cricket pundit was roped in for a cricket dialogue alongside Akmal by a Pakistan-based news channel.

Defending his controversial remarks against Pakistan skipper Babar, the former cricketer took a dig at Akmal after the recently retired wicketkeeper-batter mispronounced a common word. Akhtar first showered praise on Akmal by calling the former cricketer a match-winner for the Green Army. Akhtar's sentiment then turned sour as the former Pakistani pacer took a brutal dig at Kamran by questioning his communication skills.

"Kami is our match winner...he must be listening to this," Shoaib Akhtar said. "He has played really well for Pakistan. Mai sun raha tha, ye bhi keh raha tha sakreen...sakreen ni hota hai, screen hota hai (I heard him speak, he was saying 'sakreen'. It's screen and not sakreen)," Akhtar told Pakistan's ARY News. Akhtar was called out by netizens for humiliating his former teammate Akmal on-air.

During a previous interview with Suno News, Akhtar claimed that members of the Pakistan national team struggle to communicate well in English. Nicknamed the Rawalpindi Expres, Akhtar had opined that Babar has failed to become the biggest brand in Pakistan because the all-format captain can't speak English.

"Abhi aap dekh le, koi character nahi team mein. Naa koi baat karne ka tarika. (You can see there's no character in the team, nor do they know how to talk.) How awkward it looks when they come to the presentation. Kitna mushkil hai English seekhna aur baat krna? (How difficult is it to learn and speak English?). Cricket is one job, and handling media is another. If you can’t speak, I am sorry, but you won’t be able to express yourself on TV," Akhtar had said.

Recently, Akhtar had also revealed why he refused to lead Pakistan during his bitter-sweet international career. The 37-year-old played 46 Tests, 163 One Day International (ODIs), and 15 T20Is for Pakistan. Akhtar made his international debut against the West Indies at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in 1997. Akhtar also represented Kolkjata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

