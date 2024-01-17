After mulling international retirement, Haris Rauf bludgeoned for 27 runs in an over against New Zealand

Pacer Haris Rauf contemplated walking away from international cricket after facing backlash for withdrawing out of the Test series between Australia and Pakistan last month. According to a Pakistan media report, Rauf, 30, was so upset that his mind was already made up, but was talked out of it by his friends and family. Rauf was exhausted after Pakistan's World Cup 2023 campaign, after which he requested some time off, meaning the pacer wanted to rest himself from the three Test series Down Under. Haris Rauf can't catch a break(AFP)

But coach Mickey Arthur had other plans, and he insisted Rauf play against Australia due to the bouncy pitches available there and his ability to generate pace. However, as it turns out, Rauf had expressed his workload concerns and cautioned the team management about his fitness, which wasn't at its peak and it reflected in his performance at the ICC event. He earned the dubious distinction of becoming Pakistan's most expensive bowler in World Cup history. Rauf finally decided to withdraw himself after having a chat with team director Mohammad Hafeez and chief selector Wahab Riaz.

And Rauf was correct in his assessment. In December, he pulled up injured after bowling just 13 overs against England in a Test match. But what really caused confusion were the contrasting reports. Riaz claimed that Haris had committed to playing against Australia, while sources close to the pacer revealed he never did.

Rauf conceded 2/60 against New Zealand

Rauf finally returned to action at the Big Bash League, playing four matches for the Melbourne Stars. After going wicketless against Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers, Rauf picked 3/38 against Sydney Sixers, followed by 3/24 against the Hobart Hurricanes. The Pakistan quick carried the confidence of two 3-fers into the New Zealand T20Is and did reasonably well picking up five wickets but earlier in the day, came in for a real hammering, bleeding 60 runs in four overs and picking two wickets in Dunedin with Finn Allen bludgeoning him for 27 runs in an over.