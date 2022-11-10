'Absolute garbage': After Nasser Hussain, ex-NZ star lashes out at troll over viral 'IND vs PAK' tweet amid T20 WC

Days after former England captain Nasser Hussain called out a fan for posting an outrageous post during the 2022 edition of the World Cup, ex-New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison has lashed out at a troll for spreading fake news on the microblogging site. Morrison, a famous cricket commentator and ex-Kiwi cricketer, was livid with the troll, who used his name to share an objectionable tweet.

“I hope we see a Pakistan vs India final and Pakistan beat them. We all want justice against corrupt cricket mafia,” the fan used Morrison's name while posting the tweet. Taking cognisance of the fake tweet on social media, Morrison was quick to hit back at the troll for misleading the fans and followers of the game during the T20 World Cup 2022. “I’ve just seen this… absolute garbage!!!!.. so over this crap on social platforms,” Morrison mentioned in his tweet.

I’ve just seen this… absolute garbage!!!!.. 😡🤬 so over this crap on social platforms!!! 🤬 — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) November 9, 2022

Morrison called out the fan after Pakistan secured its berth in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Shaheen Afridi emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Afridi bagged the crucial wickets of Finn Allen (4) and Kane Williamson (46) as New Zealand managed to post 152-4 in 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Mohammad Rizwan (57) and Babar Azam's 53-run knock of 42 balls powered Pakistan to a comfortable 7-wicket win over last year's runners-up at the SCG.

"Thanks to the crowd. We feel like we're playing at home. Got a good start with the first 6 overs with the ball. Later on the ball didn't come on well. Fast bowlers finished well. We planned before going that we'll utilise the powerplay. He's a young guy and showing his aggression (Haris). He's playing very well. We're going to enjoy this moment. But at the same time have focus on the final," Pakistan skipper Babar said after the match.

