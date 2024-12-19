After Ashwin’s retirement, Shastri recalls Dhoni’s shocking '5-minute' farewell speech: 'I looked around. None had clue'

A heavy sense of deja vu accompanied Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from international cricket as the sudden announcement reminded the cricket fraternity of MS Dhoni, who also had ended their Test career in the middle of a series against Australia back in 2014. Shortly after the announcement at the Gabba, following the drawn third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, former India head coach Ravi Shastri recalled Dhoni's "five-minute" dressing-room speech on his farewell from Test cricket. Like MS Dhoni, Ashwin too announced his retirement midway through a Test series

The former India captain announced his sudden retirement from Tests in December 2014, midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which India were trailing 0-2. His announcement came completely out of the blue, as he had not given any signals of stepping down from Test cricket.

Recalling that day in Melbourne, after the drawn Test at the MCG, Shastri said Dhoni wanted to speak to the team members. While he reckoned it was to congratulate the players on holding Australia to a draw, but he instead announced his retirement.

Shastri told SEN Radio: “Dhoni didn’t wait. I was the coach. He said, Ravi, I need to have a chat with the boys for five minutes. Since we drew the game at the MCG, I said, sure. I thought he would say, ‘Boys, well done’. Instead, he just said, ‘Thank you. I’m done with this.'”

“There’s one Test match to go back. He just, you know, just walked up there. Five-minute speech. No tantrums, no shenanigans. ‘I’m done. Thank you very much for your support. You know, I won’t be there in Sydney, but my total support for you guys.’ Because after that was the World Cup. And he was the captain of the World Cup side.”

'I looked around. None had clue'

Recalling the dressing-room atmosphere, Shastri recalled that none of the players, even those he spent time with, had any clue that Dhoni was about to announce his retirement at the MCG.

"I looked around the dressing room. I asked players if he had had a chat with them. No one had a clue. Even the guys who went out or spent time with him three days before that. No one had a clue he’s going to come and say what he did," he said.

The veteran India all-rounder further admitted that he always believed Dhoni, already a World Cup-winning captain, would go on to play 100 Test matches, the milestone match in Ranchi.

Shastri added: "He had played 94 or 95 Test matches. Normally, you know, in India, a player of his stature, if he plays his 100th Test match and they had given that Test match to say Ranchi, the whole town would have been there at the ground to celebrate that 100th Test… But none of that stuff for him. He just said, ‘I want to pack my bags. I’m done with whites.'”