e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / After Ranji heroics, Jaydev Unadkat announces engagement

After Ranji heroics, Jaydev Unadkat announces engagement

The 28-year-old from Porbandar posted a picture of his fiancee Rinny and himself on his social media accounts, announcing the news.

cricket Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Jaydev Unadkat announced his engagement.
Jaydev Unadkat announced his engagement.(Twitter/Jaydev Unadkat)
         

Two days after leading Saurashtra to a maiden Ranji Trophy title, pacer Jaydev Unadkat announced his engagement on Sunday. The 28-year-old from Porbandar posted a picture of his fiancee Rinny and himself on his social media accounts, announcing the news. “6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later..,” Unadkat wrote along with a ring and a heart emoticon.

India Test player and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara congratulated the bowler. “Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. P:S - You have to deal with a lot of bromance,” Pujara wrote. 

Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul, all-rounder Mandeep Singh and and Vidarbha all-rounder Faiz Fazal were some of the other cricketers who congratulated Unadkat. Unadkat enjoyed a splendid Ranji Trophy season and accounted for 67 wickets at 13.23, including match-winning spells on the last day of both the semi-final and the final respectively.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths
Pay for your quarantine, Beijing tells incoming travellers on covid-19
Pay for your quarantine, Beijing tells incoming travellers on covid-19
Afghan seeks Indian satellite for distance learning to contain infection
Afghan seeks Indian satellite for distance learning to contain infection
Rahul Gandhi takes aim at PM Narendra Modi for excise duty hike on fuel
Rahul Gandhi takes aim at PM Narendra Modi for excise duty hike on fuel
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
Coronavirus outbreak: What is ‘social distancing’ and can it work?
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag
Coronavirus: India cases cross 100; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP
Coronavirus: India cases cross 100; restrictions in more states like Assam, MP
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news